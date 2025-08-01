India Flags 'Anti-India Map' By Bangladesh Outfit Linked To Turkish NGO: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the Government has taken note of reports that an Islamist group in Dhaka, Saltanat-e-Bangla, has released a map of a so-called ‘Greater Bangladesh’ that includes parts of India.

"The Government has taken note of reports that an Islamist group in Dhaka called the ‘Saltanat-e-Bangla’, backed by a Turkish NGO called the ‘Turkish Youth Federation’, has put out a map of the so-called ‘Greater Bangladesh’ that includes parts of India. The map was displayed in the Dhaka University," a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs quoted Jaishankar as saying.