Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2939767https://zeenews.india.com/india/india-flags-anti-india-map-by-bangladesh-outfit-linked-to-turkish-ngo-jaishankar-2939767.html
NewsIndia
JAISHANKAR

India Flags 'Anti-India Map' By Bangladesh Outfit Linked To Turkish NGO: Jaishankar

 External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that an Islamist group in Dhaka, Saltanat-e-Bangla, has released a map of a so-called ‘Greater Bangladesh’ that includes parts of India. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 01, 2025, 09:50 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India Flags 'Anti-India Map' By Bangladesh Outfit Linked To Turkish NGO: JaishankarExternal Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo: IANS/Sansad TV)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the Government has taken note of reports that an Islamist group in Dhaka, Saltanat-e-Bangla, has released a map of a so-called ‘Greater Bangladesh’ that includes parts of India. 

Jaishankar added that the group is reportedly backed by a Turkish NGO, the Turkish Youth Federation, and the map was displayed at Dhaka University.

"The Government has taken note of reports that an Islamist group in Dhaka called the ‘Saltanat-e-Bangla’, backed by a Turkish NGO called the ‘Turkish Youth Federation’, has put out a map of the so-called ‘Greater Bangladesh’ that includes parts of India. The map was displayed in the Dhaka University," a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs quoted Jaishankar as saying.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK