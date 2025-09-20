India Flags Concerns Over Trump’s $100K H-1B Visa Fee, Says ‘Will Have Humanitarian Consequences’

New Delhi: India on Saturday said it is closely examining the implications of the United States’ decision to impose a steep $100,000 annual fee on H-1B visas, warning that the move could carry “humanitarian consequences” for thousands of Indian professionals and their families.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed it is reviewing the decision, which is expected to disproportionately affect Indian nationals, who constitute around 71% of H-1B visa holders in the US. Currently, approximately 300,000 skilled Indian workers, predominantly in the technology sector, are on H-1B visas.

“The government has seen reports related to the proposed restrictions on the US H-1B visa programme. The full implications of the measure are being studied by all concerned, including Indian industry, which has already released an initial analysis clarifying certain perceptions related to the programme,” the MEA said.

The ministry underscored the shared interest between India and the US in fostering innovation and talent exchange, suggesting that both countries “can be expected to consult on the best path forward.”

“Skilled talent mobility and exchanges have contributed enormously to technology development, innovation, economic growth, competitiveness and wealth creation in both the United States and India,” the statement added. “Policy makers will therefore assess recent steps taken into account mutual benefits, which include strong people-to-people ties between the two countries.”

The MEA further cautioned that the proposed fee hike could have far-reaching social consequences. “The new requirement is likely to have humanitarian consequences by way of the disruption caused for families,” it noted.

The announcement follows a proclamation signed by US President Donald Trump on Friday, introducing a dramatic increase in the H-1B visa fee, from the current range of $1,000–$5,000 to $100,000 annually, as part of a broader push by the administration to tighten immigration policies.

An analysis by Hindustan Times suggests the move could effectively dismantle the H-1B programme, with the new fee exceeding the median annual salary of a fresh visa holder and surpassing 80% of the average salary across all H-1B recipients.

As the Indian government continues consultations with stakeholders, attention is now focused on diplomatic engagement and industry responses to mitigate the fallout of the policy shift.