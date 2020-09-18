India flags Pakistan's online propaganda over Kashmir ahead of UNGA debate

Continuing its nefarious activities, Pakistan has yet again resorted to anti-India campaign in a bid to draw the international community's attention towards Kashmir. India has flagged this propaganda of Pakistan over Kashmir, that it intends to execute throughout the world.

Ahead of the 75th session of the General Debate United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Pakistan has planned an online anti-India and free Kashmir propaganda on social media platforms on September 19. The High-level General Debate will take place from September 22-26 and conclude on September 29.

The propaganda seems to be targeting the central government and is based on completely baseless and fictitious arguments. The Pakistan Army and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) are running the Twitter anti-India campaign on September 19.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the 75th session general debate of the UNGA on September 25 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the session on September 26.

Pakistan is conspiring to carry out a Twitter campaign across the world with the hashtag #KashmirWantsFreedom. The propaganda is being planned in Australia, New Zealand, the US, Canada, the UK, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, India, Pakistan and Malaysia.

This comes a few days after India had walked out of a meeting of the National Security Advisors of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member countries in protest after the Pakistani representative used a "fictitious" map showing Indian territories as part of Pakistan.

"This was in blatant disregard to the advisory by the host against it and in violation of the norms of the meeting. After consultation with the host, the Indian side left the meeting in protest at that juncture," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had said on September 15.

The meeting was chaired by Russia. "At the meeting of the National Security Advisers (NSAs) of member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), hosted by the Chair of the SCO (Russia), the Pakistani NSA deliberately projected a fictitious map that Pakistan has recently been propagating," the MEA Spokesperson had said. "As was to be expected, Pakistan then went on to present a misleading view of this meeting," he had said responding to a query on the issue.

Pakistan violated the SCO charter and put up a map showing Kashmir as its part. India strongly objected to it and Russia tried to dissuade Pakistan but it remained unfazed and continued with the map as the background. NSA Ajit Doval took a strong exception to it and left the SCO NSA virtual meet after due "consultation" from the host, Russia.

Government sources had said that "Pakistan’s use of a fictitious map as a backdrop" which depicted "sovereign Indian territories as part of Pakistan" is a "blatant violation of the SCO Charter and against all its established norms of safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of SCO Member States".

SCO Charter, Article 2 states, "SCO member States shall adhere to the following principles..." which includes "mutual respect of sovereignty... territorial integrity of states and inviolability of state border".

In fact, Secretary of the National Security Council of Russia Nikolai Patrushev had told Pakistan that it does not support what Islamabad has done and hoped Pakistan’s "provocative act will not affect India’s participation in SCO and definitely not cast any shadow on Patrushev’s warm personal relationship for NSA for whom he has the highest regard", sources had elaborated.

The map was the same one issued by Pakistan on the first anniversary of the removal of special status for the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. India, Pakistan, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan are part of the SCO grouping. Both Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Moscow in last two weeks to participate in SCO defence and FMs meet respectively.