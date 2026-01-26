Advertisement
India flaunts Operation Sindoor firepower at Republic Day: BrahMos, S-400, swarm drones showcased
REPUBLIC DAY 2026

India flaunts Operation Sindoor firepower at Republic Day: BrahMos, S-400, swarm drones showcased

Indian Air Force helicopters bearing Operation Sindoor flags created a memorable spectacle during Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path on Monday, honoring India's targeted military strikes against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir conducted last year.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Jan 26, 2026, 01:39 PM IST
India flaunts Operation Sindoor firepower at Republic Day: BrahMos, S-400, swarm drones showcasedFirst R-Day Parade after 'Op Sindoor'. (Photo: IANS)

The centerpiece of the military display was a Tri-Services tableau titled "Operation Sindoor: Victory Through Jointness," which demonstrated the coordinated strength and unified capabilities of India's Army, Navy, and Air Force in protecting national security.

The tableau featured an Integrated Operational Centre (IOC) that illustrated how Operation Sindoor succeeded through synchronized coordination among the armed forces.

(This is a developing story.)

