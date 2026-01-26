India flaunts Operation Sindoor firepower at Republic Day: BrahMos, S-400, swarm drones showcased

Indian Air Force helicopters bearing Operation Sindoor flags created a memorable spectacle during Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path on Monday, honoring India's targeted military strikes against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir conducted last year.

The centerpiece of the military display was a Tri-Services tableau titled "Operation Sindoor: Victory Through Jointness," which demonstrated the coordinated strength and unified capabilities of India's Army, Navy, and Air Force in protecting national security.

The tableau featured an Integrated Operational Centre (IOC) that illustrated how Operation Sindoor succeeded through synchronized coordination among the armed forces.

Tri Services tableau of the Indian Defence Forces showing Operation Sindoor, the counter terror operation in Pakistan & Pakistan occupied Kashmir last year after the Pahalgam terror attack by Pakistan trained terrorists. pic.twitter.com/5EzKlbU3Mq — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) January 26, 2026

(This is a developing story.)