India Flips The Game In Defence, Set To Export Advanced Weapons Systems To Israel

In a significant development, India is set to export advanced weapon systems to Israel, a country long regarded as a global defense technology leader and one of India's top arms suppliers. This marks a new chapter in India's emergence as a defense exporter under the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

According to sources, an Indian defense firm has secured a major order to supply rocket launcher systems to Israel. While full details of the deal have not yet been disclosed, the launcher is believed to have a range of up to 300 kilometers. This capability would place it among the longest-range rocket launch systems in the world. The estimated value of the deal is around ₹1,400 crore. In today’s DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, analysed India’s export of weapons to Israel:

India’s indigenous defense manufacturing has accelerated rapidly. Systems developed under the Make in India program are not only being exported but also customized for the Indian armed forces.

A particular focus has been placed on the development of drones. The Indian Army is set to receive air-launched drones capable of being deployed from helicopters and carrying up to 50 kg of explosives. Additionally, the Indian Air Force is working on Air-Launched Swarm Drones — a system in which multiple drones are launched simultaneously, making them difficult to intercept. Some Indian firms are also developing suicide drones capable of reaching altitudes of 8,000 feet and attacking as soon as they detect enemy targets.

India’s defense exports have seen exponential growth over the past decade. In 2013–14, India earned Rs. 686 crore from arms exports. By 2023–24, this figure had surged to Rs. 23,622 crore — a 34-fold increase. Domestic defense production has also grown significantly, from Rs. 46,429 crore in 2014–15 to Rs. 1.27 lakh crore in 2023–24, marking a 174 percent rise.

Many of the weapons used during Operation Sindoor were developed under the Make in India initiative. Their battlefield performance has earned international attention, including from Russia.

India and Russia are currently discussing the co-development of an advanced version of the BrahMos missile. Russia has offered full technological support for the project, which will be entirely built in India. The DRDO is already testing a new version of the missile with a range of up to 800 kilometers. If an agreement is finalized, the range could potentially exceed 1,000 kilometers.

While India advances in defense through the Make in India program, the global economic spotlight is now on artificial intelligence. A new IMF report suggests that AI will significantly boost the economies of the United States and China. According to the report, the US economy could grow by 5.6 percent over the next decade due to AI, while China’s economy may expand by 3.5 percent.

AI has become a focal point in U.S.-China competition, particularly since Donald Trump’s presidency. There are growing concerns in the U.S. about China’s AI dominance, especially with platforms like DeepSeek AI, as American tech leaders push to reduce reliance on Chinese AI advancements.