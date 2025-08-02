India is struggling with a relentless barrage of severe weather, as heavy rain leads to floods and landslides in multiple states. While some places are struggling with overflowing rivers and underwater villages, others nervously await the onset of the monsoon. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has made predictions of heavy rainfall and temperature instability over the next couple of days.

Dholpur And Gwalior Under Water

In Rajasthan's Dholpur district, conditions are bad, with the army deployed to help with relief work. The overflowing Chambal River has turned many villages into isolated islands, where military boats are now bringing in vital food and medical supplies to stranded villagers.

At the same time, Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior-Chambal is also in crisis. After Dabra-Bhitarwar has suffered from severe floods, Gwalior city is now seeing flood-like situations. Ward 61's Habipura village is an island now, as the Alapur Dam has overflowed. More than 200 villagers are stranded with their livestock, food stocks, and domestic items.

"Rescue operations are underway by SDRF teams," said Gwalior Sub-Divisional Magistrate Atul Singh. "Food supplies and medicine have been sent to villagers in boats. Some of the residents have been evacuated safely." Villagers say half the houses are inundated, while others are on the verge of collapse, labeling this the worst flood in Gwalior in 35 years.

Himachal Pradesh Shaken By Landslides And Flash Floods

Himachal Pradesh and Punjab too have been hit hard by flash floods and rain-instigated landslides. Continuous heavy rain on Friday caused several waterfalls to erupt from Keru mountain close to Tunu Hatti along the Pathankot-Chamba National Highway. Torrents of water and debris from the mountains clogged the highway for hours, leading to serious inconveniences to passengers.

Torrential rains in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, have swollen rivers and streams perilously. The Parvati and Beas rivers are flowing near their danger marks. The strong currents of Sarvari Khadd, which passes through the core of Kullu town, have overwhelmed houses and shops. An alert was issued by the district administration, advising people to keep their distance from rivers and streams. The non-stop rain in Kullu's Lagghati area has resulted in a flash increase in Sarvari Khadd, posing a danger to surrounding shops, homes, and the bus stand. People are concerned that if the rain continues, the waters of the Khadd will turn towards residential and market areas, leading to widespread destruction.

People, such as Shagun Sharma, described viewing livestock and big trees being carried away in the Sarvari River. The increasing water levels are threatening houses, parking lots, and vegetable market stalls nearby. Another resident, Pooja, said she was afraid, "We reside close to Sarvari Khadd; we are hoping the water doesn't intrude into our houses. We are just praying the rain will cease and further damage won't be done." Siddharth, a Kullu dweller, termed the situation an ongoing "calamity" for the area, adding that the Beas River as well as city drains are overflowing, sending a sense of fear throughout.

Police and the administration are closely following the situation, giving warnings in sensitive zones and continuously requesting people not to go near streams and rivers. The present bout of rain is a repeat of the destructive floods that swept Kullu in 2023, leaving vast destruction in its wake.