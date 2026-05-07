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NewsIndia'India forgives nothing': IAF shares Op Sindoor anniversary video showing Rafale, Indian Navy in action
INDIAN AIR FORCE

'India forgives nothing': IAF shares Op Sindoor anniversary video showing Rafale, Indian Navy in action

On May 7, 2025, the world witnessed massive fireballs illuminate the night sky across several locations deep inside Pakistan as India’s BrahMos cruise missiles struck terror camps and military infrastructure. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 07, 2026, 07:48 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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'India forgives nothing': IAF shares Op Sindoor anniversary video showing Rafale, Indian Navy in action(Image Credit: IANS)

A year ago today, the Indian Air Force (IAF) spearheaded Operation Sindoor, delivering a strong response to Pakistan after terrorists allegedly backed and trained by the neighbouring country killed 26 tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

The aftermath left key Pakistani military installations in ruins, just a pile of rubbles, with damaged airframes, shattered concrete hangars with large hole on their roofs, and destroyed remnants of advanced air defence radar systems, all struck by some of India's sophisticated cruise missiles, drones, and precision-guided glide bombs.

Also Read | ‘Next India-Pak war will be more dangerous’: US experts warn 1 year after Operation Sindoor, say Trump’s credit claims complicate picture

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The world witnessed massive fireballs illuminate the night sky across several locations deep inside Pakistan as India’s BrahMos cruise missiles struck terror camps and military infrastructure. The explosions, visible from miles away, sent a clear and powerful message to Pakistan and whole world. 

At 1:05 am on Thursday, the Indian Air Force shared a video on X featuring sharp visuals from key moments of Operation Sindoor. Notably, it was at the same time, 1:05 am on May 7 last year, that India launched its first strikes on military and terror targets inside Pakistan.

"India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers," Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen saying in the video shared by the IAF this morning.

Along with the video, IAF also wrote few lines, warning that terrorists would never find a safe haven, regardless of where they chose to hide, "Operation Sindoor. Justice served. Precise in action, eternal in memory - Operation Sindoor continues. India forgets nothing. India forgives nothing."

Operation Sindoor, described as the Indian military’s most extensive multi-domain combat mission in nearly five decades, was launched to retaliate against Pakistan over its continued backing of cross-border terrorism and marked a significant shift in India’s broader security and strategic posture.

Also Read | 9 Camps, 7 Successes, 1 Objective: How The Indian Army And IAF Decimated Cross-Border Terror In Operation Sindoor

The operation targeted several terror camps, including the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) headquarters in Bahawalpur, the Lashkar-e-Taiba base in Muridke, and terror infrastructure located in Mehmoona Joya in Sialkot, Sawai Nala, and Syed Na Bilal in Muzaffarabad, Gulpur, and Abbas in Kotli, as well as Barnala in Bhimber and Sarjal.

The impact of the Indian Air Force strikes became evident when Pakistan approached the ceasefire table on the afternoon of May 9 last year, despite hostilities continuing for nearly two more days. The developments underscored Pakistan’s inability to withstand sustained Indian attacks over an extended period.

Pakistan’s nuclear rhetoric failed to deter India, while New Delhi’s conventional military superiority ultimately compelled Islamabad to pursue a ceasefire.

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