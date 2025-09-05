India on Friday said that it has formally raised concern with the Australian government with regards to the anti-immigration protests, which singled out Indians. The Ministry of External Affairs said that it remains in touch with the Australian government and various diaspora organisations over the recent anti-immigrant protests. Protests erupted in Australia on August 31, with thousands of people participating in rallies in capital cities and regional centres, carrying Australian flags and demanding an end what they term 'mass migration' into Australia.

India Raises Concerns

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the Indian High Commission in Australia had shared concerns raised by Indian community members with the Australian government before the protests. The High Commission had received a formal response from the Australian side, where they acknowledged that the protests were of concern for diverse communities in Australia.

"We are all aware that anti-immigrant protests happened in many cities across Australia on 31 August. Our High Commissions and Consulate Generals were in regular touch with the Australian government, as also with our community members in this regard... Before the protests took place, our High Commission shared the concerns of the Indian diaspora with the Australian government. We received a formal response from the Australian side, where they acknowledged that the protest in Australia may be of concern for Australia's diverse communities," said Jaiswal.

India-Australia Ties

Jaiswal said that senior leaders and politicians both from the Australian government side and also from the opposition side, have issued statements supporting the multicultural identity of Australia. "They've also recognised the role played by the Indian Australian community in the overall progress and development of Australia, and they appreciate and acknowledge this role very much. On our side, we continue to firmly believe that diversity is strength," said Jaiswal.

He said that India values a comprehensive strategic partnership with Australia, of which our people-to-people ties are a very important element, and in fact, they bolster our strategic ties. "The Government of India remains committed to securing the welfare and well-being of all Indians abroad, and we are in touch with the Australian Government, as also with the diaspora organisation in Australia," he said.

Protest In Australia

The organisers of the anti-immigration protest termed the protest 'March for Australia'. Clashes erupted between anti-immigration rally participants, counter-protesters and police in the streets of Melbourne, Australia-based SBS News reported. State and Federal governments have denounced the rallies, with Federal Communications Minister Anika Wells saying they were "awful scenes" involving "known racists."

Anti-fascist protesters also took to the streets in Melbourne to stand off against the participants of the rally, with one protester grabbing the microphone during the speeches. The event coincided with the weekly pro-Palestinian marches, with protesters standing against what they termed a display of racism and slamming the federal government's attitude towards refugees, as per the SBS News report.

An estimated 8,000 people carrying Australian flags came out in Sydney to attend a rally and chanted, "Aussie, Aussie, Aussie! Oi, oi, oi! Aussie, Aussie, Aussie! Oi, oi, oi!" Some called for reducing immigration numbers due to the cost-of-living and housing crises. Thousands marched in Brisbane, many of whom expressed their disappointment with Australian PM Anthony Albanese. Organisers said the event was aimed to encourage Australians to as they put it "take our country back" from migrant groups. (With Agency inputs)