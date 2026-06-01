India issues official request to France for 114 Rafale jets, with around 90 to be made in India

In a major defence deal that could change the balance of air power in South Asia and rewrite the future of India's fighter fleet, India has issued a Letter of Request (LoR), an official request to the French government, for a deal worth around Rs 3.25 lakh crore to buy 114 Rafale fighter jets for the Indian Air Force.

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94 Rafale fighter jets to be 'Made in India'

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The Letter of Request, issued by the Defence Ministry's Acquisition Wing last week to the French government, proposes that 94 of the 114 Rafale jets be manufactured in India by French aerospace company Dassault Aviation in partnership with an Indian firm.

France expected to respond within three months

The French government, which is yet to respond to India's request, is expected to reply to the Letter of Request within the next two to three months. According to an ANI report citing top Defence Ministry sources, the two sides are likely to conclude negotiations and finalize the deal within the next year.

Rafale deal likely to feature during PM Modi's France visit

This development comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to France in mid-June. The proposed Rafale deal is also expected to feature in discussions between Modi and the French leadership during the visit.

How Rafale deal will strengthen the Indian Air Force

The deal is expected to give a major boost to India's air combat capabilities, as the Indian Air Force is facing a critical shortage of fighter squadrons and has been working to bridge the gap by inducting advanced 4.5-generation-plus Rafale aircraft in larger numbers.

The Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy have already ordered 62 Rafale fighter jets. If India goes ahead with the new order for 114 more aircraft, the total number of Rafale jets in the country will rise to 176.

The Indian Navy has also shown interest in buying 31 additional Rafale jets to strengthen its ability to deal with threats at sea. If that order is approved, India could have more than 200 Rafale aircraft in the coming years.

Soon after taking charge in 2024, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh launched a major review to improve the Indian Air Force's combat strength. Since then, the Defence Ministry has been working on plans to increase the Air Force's capabilities.

More than four months ago, the Defence Acquisition Council approved the Indian Air Force's proposal to buy 114 Rafale fighter jets.

Meanwhile, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh is currently in France and may visit Dassault Aviation's facilities, where the Rafale aircraft are manufactured.

If the deal goes through, it will be the first time Rafale fighter jets are produced outside France. Around 50 per cent of the manufacturing work is expected to be done in India.

According to Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, the project will be a major boost for the government's Make in India initiative. The deal will be signed directly between the Indian and French governments, ensuring transparency and avoiding middlemen. It will also allow India to use its own weapons and systems on the aircraft.

Rafale Marine deliveries expected from 2028

The first Rafale Marine jets for the Indian Navy are expected to arrive in 2028. Around three and a half years later, the first batch of Rafale jets for the Indian Air Force is also expected to enter service.

(With ANI inputs)

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