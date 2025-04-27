India, France To Sign Rs 63,000 Cr Rafale Marine Deal On Monday

India and France are all set to sign a Rs 63,000 crore defence deal on Monday in Delhi, under which 26 Rafale Marine combat aircraft will be acquired to strengthen naval aviation capabilities, particularly for deployment on INS Vikrant, defence officials said.

During the signing event, officials from the Indian Defence Ministry and the French Ambassador to India will represent both countries. Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh is likely to represent the Indian side, while the French and Indian defence ministers are expected to attend remotely, according to the ANI reports.

The Cabinet Committee on Security had cleared the deal earlier this month.

The 26 Rafale Marine fighter jets are urgently needed for deployment on Indian aircraft carriers, especially the newly commissioned INS Vikrant. The current fleet of MiG-29K fighters has reportedly faced performance issues due to maintenance challenges.

To address this gap, the Rafale M jets will be tailored to suit Indian operational needs and integrated into INS Vikrant’s air wing. These carrier-based aircraft are being procured as an interim solution until an indigenous carrier-borne fighter is developed.

The French Minister is predicted to arrive in India on Sunday evening and depart on Monday late evening.

The Rafale M jets will operate from INS Vikrant and support the existing MiG-29K fleet.

The Indian Air Force already operates a fleet of 36 Rafale aircraft acquired under a separate deal signed in 2016. These aircraft are based at Ambala and Hasimara.

The new deal will raise the total number of Rafale jets in India to 62, significantly boosting the country's fleet of 4.5-generation fighter aircraft.

(With ANI inputs)