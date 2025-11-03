'India Gate Disappears...': AAP Slams BJP As Delhi’s Air Quality Worsens- Video

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) attacked the BJP over worsening air quality in smog-covered Delhi, where the Air Quality Index (AQI) has remained in the ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ category for several days. Targeting the BJP, the party shared a photo showing thick smog engulfing the national capital, making the iconic India Gate barely visible.

“India Gate has disappeared in Delhi…No matter how much the government tampers with the AQI, India Gate has exposed the BJP's true colors by vanishing behind the smog,” AAP's Delhi unit said in a post on X.

Watch Video:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

दिल्ली में इंडिया गेट ही हुआ ग़ायब



सरकार AQI में कितनी भी हेरा फेरी कर ले लेकिन इंडिया गेट नें Smog के पीछे ग़ायब होकर भाजपा की पोल खोल दी है।



सरकारी आंकड़ो के झांसे में न आयें। स्थिति गंभीर है, अपना और अपने परिवार का ध्यान रखें pic.twitter.com/QOILzPpIZi November 2, 2025

In a video posted on X, former Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj was seen outside an air quality monitoring station in the capital. The footage showed several trucks, which Bharadwaj claimed belonged to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

“Water is being sprayed day and night around the Pollution Monitoring Centre located at ISBT so that the machines show lower AQI readings and false data can be presented to the world,” AAP said on X.

प्रदूषण के आंकड़ों में BJP का बड़ा फर्जीवाड़



प्रदेश अध्यक्ष @Saurabh_MLAgk जी ने किया BJP के इस छल का पर्दाफाश



ISBT स्थित Pollution Monitoring Centre के आसपास दिन-रात पानी का छिड़काव किया जा रहा है ताकि मशीनें AQI की रीडिंग कम दिखाएं और दुनिया के सामने झूठा आंकड़ा पेश… pic.twitter.com/kVvVH5xKQS ) October 25, 2025



In addition to AAP and Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray also described Delhi’s pollution levels as “worrisome.” He further alleged attempts to conceal the real AQI data, questioning, “What’s more worrisome is the strategies made to hide the real AQI numbers. What’s problem does the Union and State Government have to accept the situation and bring about Socio- political consensus on climate action?” Thackeray questioned in a post on X.

