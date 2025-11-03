Advertisement
'India Gate Disappears...': AAP Slams BJP As Delhi’s Air Quality Worsens- Video

AAP accused the BJP and MCD of tampering with Delhi’s AQI data, sharing videos as proof, while Aaditya Thackeray called the pollution “worrisome” and alleged attempts to hide real figures.

|Last Updated: Nov 03, 2025, 04:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) attacked the BJP over worsening air quality in smog-covered Delhi, where the Air Quality Index (AQI) has remained in the ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ category for several days. Targeting the BJP, the party shared a photo showing thick smog engulfing the national capital, making the iconic India Gate barely visible.

“India Gate has disappeared in Delhi…No matter how much the government tampers with the AQI, India Gate has exposed the BJP's true colors by vanishing behind the smog,” AAP's Delhi unit said in a post on X.

Watch Video:

In a video posted on X, former Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj was seen outside an air quality monitoring station in the capital. The footage showed several trucks, which Bharadwaj claimed belonged to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

“Water is being sprayed day and night around the Pollution Monitoring Centre located at ISBT so that the machines show lower AQI readings and false data can be presented to the world,” AAP said on X.


In addition to AAP and Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray also described Delhi’s pollution levels as “worrisome.” He further alleged attempts to conceal the real AQI data, questioning, “What’s more worrisome is the strategies made to hide the real AQI numbers. What’s problem does the Union and State Government have to accept the situation and bring about Socio- political consensus on climate action?” Thackeray questioned in a post on X.
 

