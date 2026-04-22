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NewsIndiaIndia, Germany deepen defence ties; sign Industrial Cooperation Roadmap, UN Peacekeeping Training pact in Berlin
INDIA-GERMANY TIES

India, Germany deepen defence ties; sign Industrial Cooperation Roadmap, UN Peacekeeping Training pact in Berlin

The two ministers reaffirmed their commitment to further enhance military-to-military engagement as a key pillar of the bilateral Strategic Partnership.
 

|Last Updated: Apr 22, 2026, 08:53 PM IST|Source: ANI
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India, Germany deepen defence ties; sign Industrial Cooperation Roadmap, UN Peacekeeping Training pact in Berlin(Image: IANS)

India and Germany on Wednesday signed and exchanged the Defence Industrial Cooperation Roadmap and an Implementing Arrangement for Cooperation in UN Peacekeeping Training here, marking a significant step forward in strengthening the strategic defence partnership between the two countries.

The agreements were signed during Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's three-day official visit to the European nation.
According to a release from the Ministry of Defence, the agreements are expected to strengthen institutional collaboration between the two sides and broaden opportunities for joint training, capacity building, and capability development in the defence sector.

Singh and his German counterpart, the Federal Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius, were present during the agreement signing and exchange.

Earlier, both leaders held bilateral talks in Berlin, during which both sides reviewed a broad spectrum of bilateral security and defence cooperation, including priority areas for co-development and co-production of defence equipment, with a special focus on niche technologies.

The two ministers reaffirmed their commitment to further enhance military-to-military engagement as a key pillar of the bilateral Strategic Partnership.

"Delighted to meet Mr. Boris Pistorius, Federal Minister of Defence, Germany in Berlin. Exchanged views on a wide range of issues including deepening our defence cooperation and tackling emerging geopolitical challenges. Witnessed signing of the Defence Industrial Roadmap and Implementing Arrangement for Cooperation in UN Peacekeeping," Singh stated in a post on X.

According to the release, the Defence Minister described his visit as a symbol of "deep friendship, synergy and trust", noting that India-Germany defence cooperation has gained considerable momentum in recent years, particularly following the assumption of office by the German Defence Minister.

Rajnath Singh also highlighted the significance of the India-EU Security and Defence Partnership, which was signed earlier this year, stating that it opens new avenues for deeper engagement.

Both Ministers agreed to leverage this framework bilaterally and within the wider European context to achieve concrete outcomes aimed at strengthening regional stability and enhancing joint capabilities.

On global security challenges, the Defence Minister stressed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations must be condemned unequivocally, without exception or justification.

The German Defence Minister, in turn, appreciated the institutionalisation of service-level staff talks and future joint military exercises.

Rajnath Singh also expressed India's willingness to welcome the participation of the German Air Force in the upcoming edition of Exercise TARANG SHAKTI, scheduled to be held in India later this year.

Earlier, Rajnath Singh was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour upon his arrival at the German Ministry of Defence.

He also paid homage at the Bundeswehr Memorial by laying a wreath in honour of fallen soldiers.

India and Germany are marking 75 years of diplomatic relations in 2026 and have completed 25 years of their Strategic Partnership.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the bilateral relationship has evolved into a multi-dimensional partnership spanning defence, trade and investment, technology, green energy, education, and cultural ties. 

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