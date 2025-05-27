India Gives Nod To AMCA: Know The Nation’s First Stealth Fighter Jet That Is Likely Redifine Air Combat

New Delhi: With an aim to bolster national security and strengthen indigenous defence manufacturing, the Ministry of Defence on Tuesday approved the development of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) – a fifth generation stealth fighter jet. The programme will be implemented by the Aeronautical Development Agency in collaboration with industry partners. The decision has enabled India enter the elite club of countries that develop the medium-weight and multi-role aircraft – which will be capable of carrying out deep-strike missions.

The AMCA will be equipped with low observable technologies to lessen its radar signature. It will help the aircraft evade infrared tracking system and enemy’s radar. The technology will allow it to operate with least chances of detection and high degree of survivability in a contested environment.

The jet will use radar-absorbent material and have a stealth-optimised airframe and internal weapons bay to further reduce the chances of radar detection.

Apart from its stealth capabilities, the AMCA will feature advanced avionics – including electronic warfare systems and sensor fusion. It will also have artificial intelligence-supported flight systems, infrared search and track (IRST) system and active electronically scanned array (AESA). It is expected that the fighter will offer supercruise capability that will enable it to fly at supersonic speeds even without using afterburners.

The jet will be capable of carrying air-to-ground and air-to-air weaponry. It can be upgraded in future – with provisions of directed energy weapons and for integration of unmanned systems.

The AMCA project is strategically seen as a response to evolving regional security challenges – especially in the context of reports about stealth air cooperation between Pakistan and China. The project is aimed at enhancing India’s ability to maintain air dominance and carry out precision operations across a wide range of threat environments.

It also reflects India’s commitment to self-reliance in defence manufacturing sector. Both public and private sectors will take part in the project under a competitive bidding model that will support the growth of domestic aerospace ecosystem.

The estimated expenditure on the initial development phase has been calculated at around Rs 15,000 crore. The AMCA is a long desired requirement of the Indian Air Force.