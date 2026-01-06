India Goes Global: Over 90 Defence Wings Globally To Boost Military Power And Exports

New Delhi: In a move reflecting the growing importance of military diplomacy during rapidly changing global geopolitics, India is set to expand its network of defence wings across the world. According to sources in the Army, India had 45 defence wings in various countries by 2024. Today, that number has increased to 52, and the target is to establish over 90 defence wings by 2032.

Located within Indian embassies and high commissions, these defence wings are staffed by defence attachés, senior officers from any of the three armed services. In larger countries, multiple attachés may be deployed to meet operational needs. The initiative is not aimed at forming military alliances; instead, its focus is to strengthen defence cooperation across areas that extend beyond traditional warfare, including humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, peacekeeping and counter-terrorism operations.

What A Defence Attaché Does

Defence attachés represent India’s military interests abroad at a diplomatic level. Under the Vienna Convention, they enjoy privileges and immunities similar to diplomats. They share India’s defence policies, priorities and perspectives, contributing to joint military exercises, training programmes and defence equipment agreements. They also collect strategic military information that supports India’s foreign policy and defence decision-making.

Typically, officers at the rank of brigadier, colonel or higher are chosen for this role, ensuring a combination of military expertise and diplomatic acumen.

Expanding Defence Ties And Exports

Along with strengthening defence ties with friendly nations, the expanded network is expected to bolster India’s defence exports, which presently reach over 100 countries. By providing access to new markets for indigenous weapons, this initiative is seen as a strategic move to support India’s ambitious defence export target of Rs 30,000 crore by March 2026.