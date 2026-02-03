India goes underground to secure Chicken’s Neck amid threat from Bangladesh, China

For decades, Chicken’s neck or ‘Silliguri corridor’ has long been a hot spot for enemies eyeing to break India’s territorial integrity. Since the ouster of Sheikh Hasina, the current regime in Bangladesh has been trying to raise the Chicken’s neck issue while attracting China’s attention to the region as well. However, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been cautioning Bangladeshi leaders against any provocative statement. Now, paying heed to the security threats to the region, India has decided to boost the connectivity between the north east and mainland via the Chicken’s neck.

The Government of India has announced plans to set up new rail lines through the strategic area. “Special plannings have been done for the strategic section of around 40 kms that connects the North eastern states with the country. Four new rail lines and underground lines have been planned for this. This will be a new dimension for the connectivity to the northeast,” said Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The project involves building two underground railway lines between Tin Mile Haat and Rangapani, while expanding the existing surface tracks to four lines. This will result in a six-line rail corridor, consisting of four overground and two underground tracks.

The underground lines, located about 22–24 metres below the surface, will enhance security and defence movement and improve connectivity, including routes toward Bagdogra.

For decades, the “Chicken’s Neck” has been used as an intimidation tactic by anti-national forces, both within and beyond our borders. The proposed underground rail link marks a major strategic breakthrough, creating a secure and foolproof transportation corridor… pic.twitter.com/8lypj7MoZJ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 3, 2026

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking a giant step towards mitigating this long-standing strategic vulnerability - one that, in hindsight, should have been addressed much earlier, perhaps even in the aftermath of 1971.

Earlier, Sarma said that while India has one Chicken’s neck, Bangladesh too has geographical vulnerabilities, asserting that the neighbouring country has two fragile corridors that are even more susceptible to disruption.

Sarma highlighted that Bangladesh’s own version of “chicken necks” includes the 80-km-long North Bangladesh Corridor, stretching from Dakhin Dinajpur to South West Garo Hills. Equally significant, he pointed out, is the Chittagong Corridor, a narrow strip running from South Tripura to the Bay of Bengal.

Notably, India has already been fortifying the Chicken’s neck corridor. India is reinforcing its eastern flank through a major expansion of military infrastructure around the Siliguri Corridor—the narrow 22-kilometre land bridge that links the mainland to the country’s seven northeastern states. The construction of three new military facilities in this strategically vital zone reflects a clear recalibration of New Delhi’s defence strategy.

Strategically placed, the new bases create layered security across the corridor. One installation at Chopra lies less than a kilometre from the Bangladesh border, giving Indian forces the ability to monitor activity well beyond the frontier and deploy troops swiftly if required. Together, these positions significantly reshape the tactical dynamics of the region.