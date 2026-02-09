India-Greece sign declaration to boost defence Industrial ties

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held bilateral talks with Greek counterpart Nikolaos-Georgios Dendias on Monday in New Delhi.

The two sides signed a Joint Declaration of Intent to enhance defence industrial cooperation and outlined a five-year collaboration roadmap.

The declaration underscores India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat-driven indigenous defence manufacturing with Greece's Agenda 2030 modernisation reforms. It provides a framework for joint R&D, co-production, technology transfers, and wider industrial collaboration.

Both leaders discussed regional peace and security issues, recognising growing bilateral defence cooperation and strategic ties. They exchanged a Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan for 2026, outlining future engagements between the two nations' armed forces.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Defence, the talks highlighted convergence between the two ancient seafaring nations on key maritime issues. Greece announced it will station an International Liaison Officer at the Information Fusion Center-Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) in Gurugram.

#WATCH | Delhi: In his meeting with Nikolaos Georgios S. Dendias, Minister of National Defence of the Hellenic Republic, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "We look forward to hosting PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis to India for AI Impact Summit later this month. Let me also take this… pic.twitter.com/0XOtM3eOpm — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2026

During his meeting with Greek Defence Minister Dendias, Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh also strongly condemned terrorism. He said, “We eagerly await hosting PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis for the AI Impact Summit in India later this month. I thank the Greek government for supporting India's core interests, including the fight against cross-border terrorism. Greece has backed India's permanent UN Security Council membership, our 2028-29 non-permanent candidacy, and strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack while standing in solidarity with us."

During the visit, both sides issued a joint statement to promote cooperation in security, defence, economy, India-EU ties, and multilateral forums.

Before the meeting, Greek Defence Minister Dendias laid a wreath at the National War Memorial to honour fallen heroes and inspected a tri-service Guard of Honour at Manekshaw Centre.

During the visit, the Hellenic delegation toured key defence and industrial sites in Bengaluru, engaging with DPSUs, industry leaders, and startups in New Delhi. The trip reaffirms the India-Greece strategic partnership, rooted in longstanding ties between the nations and their peoples.

This engagement underscores India's growing defence and strategic outreach to Europe. Last month, India and the EU signed a Security and Defence Partnership on the sidelines of the 16th India-EU Summit in New Delhi.

In a meeting with European Commission Vice-President Kaja Kallas, Rajnath Singh stated that India's defence industry could play a "meaningful role" in the EU's ReArm initiative, helping the bloc diversify suppliers and bolster its industrial base.











