India Hails US Designation Of TRF As Terrorist Organization; Jaishankar Calls It ‘Strong Affirmation of Counter-Terrorism Ties’

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday hailed the United States’ decision to designate The Resistance Front (TRF) as a terrorist organisation, calling it a strong affirmation of India-US counter-terrorism cooperation.

His statement came shortly after the US designated The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy outfit of the terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the group behind the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 innocent civilians were killed, as a terrorist organisation and Specially Designated Global Terrorist.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, “A strong affirmation of India-US counter-terrorism cooperation. Appreciate @SecRubio and @StateDept for designating TRF—a Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) proxy—as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). It claimed responsibility for the April 22 Pahalgam attack. Zero tolerance for Terrorism. #OpSindoor.”

The Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) front and proxy, claimed responsibility for the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 civilians. The

US has described the Pahalgam incident as the 'deadliest attack' on India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks perpetrated by Lashkar-e-Taiba.

"Today, the Department of State is adding The Resistance Front (TRF) as a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). TRF, a Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) front and proxy, claimed responsibility for the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 civilians. This was the deadliest attack on civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks conducted by LeT. TRF has also claimed responsibility for several attacks against Indian security forces, including most recently in 2024," the US state department said in a statement.

Earlier, the Indian Embassy in Washington hailed the US decision, calling it “another demonstration of strong India-US counter-terrorism cooperation.”

"Another demonstration of strong India-USA counter-terrorism cooperation. Appreciate the Department of State for listing The Resistance Front (TRF) as a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization and Specially Designated Global Terrorist. TRF is a proxy of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba and claimed responsibility for the April 22 terror attack on civilians in Pahalgam. ZERO TOLERANCE for terrorism!" the Indian Embassy in Washington said in a statement.