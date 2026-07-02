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WhatsApp says usernames will roll out later this year as India seeks explanation from Meta

The government is reviewing privacy, security, and fraud concerns before allowing the feature to launch.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 06:33 AM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 07:01 AM IST
WhatsApp says usernames will roll out later this year as India seeks explanation from Meta
Image Credit: IANS.

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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