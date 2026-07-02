/WhatsApp says usernames will roll out later this year as India seeks explanation from Meta

WhatsApp has clarified that its username feature is not yet live and will be rolled out gradually later this year. The statement comes after the Central government asked the company to explain the feature within three days and pause any rollout in India until consultations are completed. Authorities are reviewing possible privacy, security, and fraud-related concerns.
Responding to concerns over the feature, a WhatsApp spokesperson said usernames are still under development and have not been launched anywhere yet.
“We’ve announced the option for people to reserve their preferred username on WhatsApp. The ability to use a username is not yet live and will roll out slowly later this year. To protect against impersonation, we’ve held the highest-profile names, think public figures, government entities, celebrities, verified Meta accounts, so they can only ever be claimed by their legitimate owners and lookalike derivatives of known names are held as well," it said in a statement.
"Users still require a phone number to use WhatsApp and we’ve built multiple layers of defense against scams into usernames: Other users need to know the exact username to message you, we will limit how many new people an account can contact, block repeated attempts to guess someone’s username key, and have systems to detect and remove activity showing common impersonation and abuse patterns," it said.
"When the feature becomes available and someone sends you a message for the first time via your username, we will show you if they're a new account, if they’re your contact, if you have groups in common, and if they’re based in a different country, so you can decide whether to respond,” it added.
A WhatsApp spokesperson says, “We’ve announced the option for people to reserve their preferred username on WhatsApp. The ability to use a username is not yet live and will roll out slowly later this year. To protect against impersonation, we’ve held the highest-profile names —… pic.twitter.com/fG0xmtEthl July 1, 2026
The statement comes after the Central government has asked Meta to pause the rollout of WhatsApp's new username feature in India. Authorities have directed the company to explain the feature within three days and avoid launching it until discussions with the government are completed. The move comes amid concerns about privacy, impersonation, and the possible misuse of usernames for fraud and scams.
Govt asks Meta to explain WhatsApp usernames
WhatsApp's statement came after the Central government issued a notice to Meta regarding the proposed rollout of WhatsApp usernames in India. According to sources, the government has sought a detailed explanation of how the feature will work and its possible impact on users.
Officials have directed Meta to submit its response within three days. The government has also asked the company not to launch the feature in India until consultations are completed.
The decision suggests that authorities are closely examining the feature and its implications before permitting its rollout.
Meta has not yet publicly responded to the government's notice.
Earlier, sources indicated that messaging platforms could be held responsible if new features create opportunities for fraud, IANS reported.
They said platforms such as WhatsApp must ensure their products are not misused for impersonation, scams, or misinformation.
Cybersecurity experts have also raised concerns about the possible misuse of usernames. They warn that fake accounts could imitate individuals, businesses, or public figures if proper safeguards are not in place.
What is the WhatsApp username feature?
WhatsApp is introducing usernames to allow users to communicate without sharing their phone numbers.
Under the new system, users will be able to choose unique usernames, similar to those used on social media platforms.
Meta said the feature is "designed to protect the privacy of your phone number," adding that “people need to know your exact username to contact you.”
The company believes the feature will give users greater control over their privacy while interacting with family, friends, and businesses.
Messaging platforms such as Telegram and Signal have allowed users to hide their phone numbers and connect through usernames for several years.
However, the rollout of a similar feature on WhatsApp has attracted greater attention because of the platform's massive user base in India.
Indian regulations require messaging platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram to be linked to verified mobile numbers.
Under the Telecom Cyber Security Rules, 2024, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) enforces SIM-binding requirements aimed at reducing digital fraud and improving online security.
The government is likely examining whether the username feature aligns with these requirements and whether additional safeguards are needed.
Entrepreneur Ankur Warikoo also raised concerns about fake usernames that could resemble well-known individuals or businesses.
“In a country such as India, this could be a disaster if the right anti-abuse systems are not set up by WhatsApp,” he posted on social media.
Experts say strong verification systems, monitoring tools, and anti-abuse measures will be essential if WhatsApp proceeds with the feature in India.
Meta is expected to submit its response to the government within three days. Until consultations are completed, the company has been asked not to roll out WhatsApp usernames in India.
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