India halves Bangladesh aid, boosts Afghanistan in budget 2026

India slashes Bangladesh aid by 50% to ₹60 crore in Union Budget 2026-27, amid strained ties post-Sheikh Hasina's 2024 ouster.

This marks the steepest reduction in regional aid, triggered by a diplomatic freeze, increased minority attacks, and Dhaka's tilt toward Pakistan.

While countries like Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Nepal saw a marginal increase in allocation.

Afghanistan's funding rose to ₹150 crore from the previous ₹100 crore, Nepal’s allocation increased to ₹800 crore, and Sri Lanka's to ₹400 crore, while total foreign grants hit ₹5,685 crore, according to budget papers revealed by the Government of India.

India allocated ₹120 crore for Bangladesh aid in the 2025-26 Union Budget, but revised estimates projected just ₹34 crore in actual spending. In 2024-25, India sustained the same ₹120 crore allocation, reflecting a deliberate shift toward restrained government-to-government support.

India boosted aid to Afghanistan by ₹50 crore in Budget 2026-27 as it recalibrates ties with Kabul under the Taliban regime. New Delhi has steadily revived engagement with the administration, making it a significant move in the same direction.

In October last year, Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi visited New Delhi for bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. India has since reopened its Kabul embassy and hosted Afghanistan's commerce minister, marking a policy of measured re-engagement and improving relations with the Taliban regime.

The foreign aid in the budget 2026-27 also saw an increase in aid to Sri Lanka and Nepal by ₹100 crore each, targeting infrastructure, capacity building, and economic stability to solidify India's regional influence.

Nepal receives ₹800 crore in aid, ranking among India's top beneficiaries, while Bhutan remains the largest recipient, and sees its allocation rise by ₹138 crore to ₹2,288 crore from ₹2,150 crore in the previous budget.

While other beneficiaries of India’s foreign aid include the Maldives, which saw a drop of ₹50 crore to ₹500 crore, while Mauritius sees a 10% rise. Myanmar's allocation falls 14% to ₹300 crore due to instability and execution hurdles.

Africa holds steady at ₹225 crore, Latin America doubles to ₹120 crore, and Eurasia dips to ₹38 crore. Total 'Aid to Countries' reaches ₹5,686 crore, a slight uptick from last year's budget but ₹100 crore below revised 2025-26 figures.



















