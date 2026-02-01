Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3012800https://zeenews.india.com/india/india-halves-bangladesh-aid-boosts-afghanistan-in-budget-2026-3012800.html
NewsIndiaIndia halves Bangladesh aid, boosts Afghanistan in budget 2026
BUDGET 2026

India halves Bangladesh aid, boosts Afghanistan in budget 2026

India halved aid to Bangladesh to ₹60 crore in Budget 2026-27 amid post-Hasina diplomatic strains, marking the sharpest regional cut due to minority attacks and Dhaka's Pakistan tilt.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anjali Singh|Last Updated: Feb 01, 2026, 07:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India halves Bangladesh aid, boosts Afghanistan in budget 2026(Representative AI image)

India slashes Bangladesh aid by 50% to ₹60 crore in Union Budget 2026-27, amid strained ties post-Sheikh Hasina's 2024 ouster.

This marks the steepest reduction in regional aid, triggered by a diplomatic freeze, increased minority attacks, and Dhaka's tilt toward Pakistan.

While countries like Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Nepal saw a marginal increase in allocation.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Afghanistan's funding rose to ₹150 crore from the previous ₹100 crore, Nepal’s allocation increased to ₹800 crore, and Sri Lanka's to ₹400 crore, while total foreign grants hit ₹5,685 crore, according to budget papers revealed by the Government of India.

India allocated ₹120 crore for Bangladesh aid in the 2025-26 Union Budget, but revised estimates projected just ₹34 crore in actual spending. In 2024-25, India sustained the same ₹120 crore allocation, reflecting a deliberate shift toward restrained government-to-government support.

India boosted aid to Afghanistan by ₹50 crore in Budget 2026-27 as it recalibrates ties with Kabul under the Taliban regime. New Delhi has steadily revived engagement with the administration, making it a significant move in the same direction.

In October last year, Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi visited New Delhi for bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. India has since reopened its Kabul embassy and hosted Afghanistan's commerce minister, marking a policy of measured re-engagement and improving relations with the Taliban regime.

The foreign aid in the budget 2026-27 also saw an increase in aid to Sri Lanka and Nepal by ₹100 crore each, targeting infrastructure, capacity building, and economic stability to solidify India's regional influence.

Nepal receives ₹800 crore in aid, ranking among India's top beneficiaries, while Bhutan remains the largest recipient, and sees its allocation rise by ₹138 crore to ₹2,288 crore from ₹2,150 crore in the previous budget.

While other beneficiaries of India’s foreign aid include the Maldives, which saw a drop of ₹50 crore to ₹500 crore, while Mauritius sees a 10% rise. Myanmar's allocation falls 14% to ₹300 crore due to instability and execution hurdles.

Africa holds steady at ₹225 crore, Latin America doubles to ₹120 crore, and Eurasia dips to ₹38 crore. Total 'Aid to Countries' reaches ₹5,686 crore, a slight uptick from last year's budget but ₹100 crore below revised 2025-26 figures.









 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

face cleanser
Face Cleansers That Love Your Skin Daily
union budget 2026
Union Budget 2026: Defence allocation rises to Rs 7.85 lakh crore
Balochistan
Kalat to Balochistan: Why Pakistan's mineral-rich province rebels| Explained
men t shirts
Men’s T-Shirts That Blend Comfort, Style, and Versatility
Technology
Best budget camera smartphones under Rs 50,000 in India from popular brands
men casual shirts
Men’s Casual Shirts to Upgrade Your Look
Air Marshal
Devendra Hirani takes over as Senior Air Staff Officer at Eastern Air Command
armed attack in balochistan
Pakistan security forces kill 145 militants in Balochistan after deadly attack
union budget 2026
'Budget reinforces commitment to strengthen defence systems,': Rajnath Singh
green living skincare
Glow the Green Way: Skincare Essentials for a Naturally Healthy Skin