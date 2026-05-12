India has 60 days of oil stock – So why is govt asking people to save fuel?

New Delhi: Even as the conflict in West Asia continues to shake international energy markets, India has assured citizens that there is no shortage of fuel or essential supplies. At the same time, the Centre has launched a broad conservation push, asking people, industries and farmers to reduce unnecessary fuel use to protect the economy from rising crude oil prices.

The message came after the 5th meeting of the Informal Group of Ministers (IGoM), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi. The meeting discussed energy security, supply chains and ways to reduce the financial pressure caused by high international crude prices.

India has enough fuel stock, says Centre

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According to the Ministry of Defence (MoD), India presently has enough reserves to handle immediate demand. Officials told the meeting that the country has 60 days of crude oil stock, 60 days of natural gas reserves and 45 days of LPG rolling stock.

“The IGoM was informed that the country is secure, and there is no shortage of any petroleum product,” the ministry said in a statement.

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The government also pointed out that India’s foreign exchange reserves stand at $703 billion. It added that the country is now the world’s third-largest oil refiner and the fourth-largest exporter of petroleum products. It supplies fuel to more than 150 countries while fully meeting domestic demand.

Why the government is asking people to save fuel

Even though petrol and diesel prices have not risen in the country during the ongoing crisis in West Asia, the government said maintaining stable prices is coming at a heavy cost.

According to the official statement, Indian oil marketing companies are presently absorbing losses of nearly Rs 1,000 crore every day to shield consumers from the impact of rising international crude prices. The estimated under-recovery for the first quarter of 2026 alone is close to Rs 2 lakh crore.

“There is a huge cost being borne by the nation as international crude prices are continuing at very high levels,” the release said.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to citizens to use fuel carefully and avoid wasteful consumption. The government believes reducing petrol and diesel use can lower pressure on the economy, reduce imports and help preserve India’s foreign exchange reserves.

The prime minister urged people to use metros and public transport more often, opt for carpooling and avoid unnecessary foreign travel. He also encouraged domestic tourism and asked citizens to avoid non-essential gold purchases for one year.

Farmers asked to cut fertiliser use

The government has also asked farmers to reduce chemical fertiliser use by 50 percent and move towards natural farming methods. The peasants were encouraged to adopt solar-powered irrigation pumps instead of diesel pumps to lower fuel dependence in agriculture.

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Officials at the meeting said these measures are being taken not because India is facing shortages, but because buying fresh crude oil at present international prices has become extremely expensive.

The government stressed that people should not panic or rush to fuel stations for extra purchases. It said supply management is stable and stocks of essential goods are sufficient.

Ministers discuss long-term energy security

Several Union ministers attended the meeting, including Jagat Prakash Nadda, Hardeep Singh Puri, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Kiren Rijiju, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Sarbananda Sonowal and Jitendra Singh.

Rajnath Singh said ministries and state governments must work together to build long-term habits around fuel efficiency and responsible consumption.

He also asked departments to stay alert and ensure uninterrupted energy supply, economic stability and secure maritime trade routes during the ongoing crisis.

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The defence minister called for faster expansion of renewable energy, diversification of energy imports and larger investments in energy-efficient technologies. He also stressed the need for stronger strategic reserves and better preparedness for future supply disruptions.

Fertiliser stock higher than last year

The government said India’s fertiliser stock position is also comfortable. Its total availability stood at 199.65 lakh tonnes as of May 11, 2026, compared to 178.58 lakh tonnes during the same period last year.

Officials said DAP stock increased from 14.87 lakh tonnes to 22.52 lakh tonnes, while NPK stock rose from 48.32 lakh tonnes to 60.42 lakh tonnes.

The total fertiliser requirement for the Kharif 2026 season has been estimated at 390.54 lakh metric tonnes. Present stock levels are above 51 percent of the projected requirement, which officials said is much higher than the usual level of around 33 percent.