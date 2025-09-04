'India Has Key Role In Ending Russia’s War In Ukraine': EU Chief Von Der Leyen To PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke over the phone with European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, reaffirming their shared commitment to conclude the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations at the earliest and advance the implementation of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC).

Both leaders welcomed progress in bilateral relations in industries like trade, technology, investment, innovation, sustainability, defence, security, and supply chain resilience with PM Modi inviting Costa and von der Leyen to visit India for the India-EU Summit.

"As the world’s largest democratic forces, India and EU share a strong and close relationship built on trust, shared values, and a common vision for the future. The leaders underlined the role of the India-EU Strategic Partnership in jointly addressing global issues, fostering stability, and promoting a rules-based order for mutual prosperity," Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a released statement after a telephonic call with the counterpart.

During the talks, PM Modi reiterated India’s consistent stance in favour of a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict and the swift restoration of regional peace and stability. The leaders agreed to stay in regular contact.

"Building on the historic visit of the EU College of Commissioners to India in February, the leaders discussed organising the next India EU Summit in India at an early date of mutual convenience. PM Modi invited the two leaders to India for the same," the PMO added.

Von Der Leyen also shared a post and said “India has an important role to play in bringing Russia to end its war of aggression and helping create a path towards peace.”

“We had the pleasure of speaking with Prime Minister @narendramodi. We warmly welcome India’s continued engagement with President Zelenskyy,” she said in a post on X

In June, PM Modi met European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada. Sharing on X, he wrote, “Fruitful discussion with President of the @EU_Commission, Ursula von der Leyen."

