‘India Has Long History Of...’: Singapore Ambassador Says US ‘Not Reliable But Indispensable’

The 3rd India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) is taking place today and amid this, Singapore Ambassador Bilahari Kausikan has said that while the United States is not a reliable partner, it is indispensable. He said that every country has to find a way to work with the United States, as there is only one America, and its policies might change every four years. Kausikan said that the US role in the world is undergoing a ‘Fundamental Shift’.

India-Bangladesh Ties

Responding to a question, the Singapore Ambassador said that India’s relations with its neighbours have not been good from time to time. “I don't think India's relationship with Bangladesh is suffering only because to Chinese influence. You (India) have not been very nice to Bangladesh. India is a big power and has not been very nice to its neighbours from time to time. As a small country, I see all big countries with a jaundiced eye,” he said.

India’s Ties With US, China

Kausikan further said that India relies on itself and its relation with China is strained, not to please the US, but due to the border dispute. “I don't think India relies on the US. It has to prove its relationship with the US for strategic reasons. India has a long history of relying only on itself. You (India) are not having a bad relationship with China to do the US a favour. You have a strained relationship with China because of the border dispute in the Himalayas,” he said.

US A Reliable Partner?

The Ambassador added that there is an old Chinese saying - one mountain can have only one tiger. “You (India) need to build up your capability in a different way and you are doing it. You (India) have improved your relations with the US for simple reasons, not just for China, but for several fundamental reasons. Of course, the US is not reliable is indispensable. It's up to a country to find a way to work with the US....You don't need America to defend you,” said Kausikan.

India-Singapore Ministerial Dialogue

India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR), a unique mechanism, is held to strengthen the India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The third ISMR will review the progress made since the second roundtable held in Singapore in August 2024 and identify new growth opportunities to deepen bilateral collaboration.

Leading the Singapore delegation is Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong. This roundtable continues the momentum of high-level visits and exchanges between India and Singapore, coinciding with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2025. The milestone reflects the importance both nations place on their bilateral ties and joint commitment to expand collaboration for mutual benefit.