India Has Witnessed Unprecedented Transformation In Civil Aviation In Last Few Years: PM Modi

Noting that India has witnessed an unprecedented transformation in the field of civil aviation in the last few years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that his government is committed to building world-class airport infrastructure and success of the UDAN scheme is a golden chapter in Indian civil aviation.

Addressing the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) 81st Annual General Meeting (AGM) here, PM Modi said India is the world's third-largest domestic aviation market.

"In the last few years, India has witnessed an unprecedented transformation in the field of civil aviation. Today, India is the world's third-largest domestic aviation market. The success of the UDAN scheme is a golden chapter in Indian civil aviation. Under this scheme, more than 15 million travellers have availed affordable air travel," he said.

"A lot has changed in India in these four decades. Today's India is more confident than ever before. In the global aviation ecosystem, we are not just a huge market but also a symbol of policy leadership, innovation and inclusive development," he added.

PM Modi said the country had only 74 operational airports in 2014, which has more than doubled to 162.

"Indian airlines have also placed orders for over 2,000 aircraft, marking just the beginning of a transformative journey. India's aviation sector is now at an inflection point, ready to soar to new heights. This journey will not only transcend geographical boundaries but also drive progress towards sustainability, promote green mobility, and ensure equitable access for all," he said.

PM Modi said India has vast civil aviation market and has advantage of demography and talent for technology and innovation.

"Today, we stand at a juncture where our travel plan is restricted not just to the cities on earth. Today, humans are dreaming of commercialising space flights and interplanetary journeys, and opening them for civil aviation. It is true that there is still some time to it but this tells how big a centre for transformation and innovation, the aviation sector is going to be that in the time to come. India is ready for all these possibilities, he said.

"I mention three strong pillars in India that are the base for it - First, India has market. This market is not just a group of consumers but also the reflection of aspirational society of India. Second, we have demography and talent for technology and innovation. Our youth are innovators of the new era who are bringing about breakthroughs in sectors like artificial intelligence, robotics and clean energy. Third, we have open and supportive ecosystem policy for industry. On the basis of these three capabilities, we have to take India's aviation sector to new heights," he added.

PM Modi said the speed of innovation and technology upgradation is much faster than before.

"Besides aviation, this Summit, this Dialogue is also a medium to take forward the shared agenda of global cooperation, climate commitments and equitable growth. What you are discussing in this Summit will pave a new direction for global aviation. I am confident that we will be able to tap the infinite possibilities of this sector and use them in an even better manner," PM Modi said.

"Today, we cover a distance of hundreds of kilometres, an intercontinental journey in just a few hours. But the dreams of the world of 21st century, our infinite imaginations have not stopped. Today, the speed of innovation and technology upgradation is much faster than before," he added.