India heatwave update: Akola hits 44.2°C; IMD issues yellow alert for Mumbai & coastal districts

The IMD (Indian Meteorological Department) has issued a series of heatwave and humidity alerts in different areas of the country due to extreme summer weather conditions predicted across large parts of the country. In the latest bulletin issued by the IMD this week, experts have reported that in many districts in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha, the mercury has broken records with temperatures reaching or exceeding 44 degrees Celsius in some regions.

Maharashtra: Record temperatures in Vidarbha; Yellow Alert in effect for Mumbai

Maharashtra is also one of the states most affected by this heat. Akola set the record yesterday with the highest temperature in the country at 44.2 degrees Celsius. Other cities, such as Wardha, Amravati, and Nagpur, reported temperatures significantly above historical norms.

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Vidarbha/Marathwada: The heatwave in the Vidarbha and Marathwada regions is expected to peak through April 21, followed by gradual cooling thereafter.

Coastal areas and Mumbai: Lifegiving winds are blowing in off the coast; however, humidity at coastal locations has caused the IMD to issue a Yellow Alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg and advise the public of very uncomfortable conditions this weekend.

Eastern India: Prolonged Heat in Odisha and West Bengal

The IMD has flagged a persistent stretch of hot and humid weather for the eastern coast.

Odisha recorded a maximum temperature of 42°C in the last 24 hours, with IMD Bhubaneswar warning coastal Odisha will have hot and humid weather for next seven days even with isolated thunderstorms and strong winds that will offer localized relief.

West Bengal is forecasted to have a significant heat surge of humidity between April 19-22 which will make being outside difficult.

Central and Southern states are under heat wave warnings. The IMD has listed the following areas to likely see heat wave conditions in isolated areas over the coming few days:

Central India: East and West Madhya Pradesh; Chhattisgarh.

Southern Peninsula: North interior Karnataka; Rayalaseema.

Coastal regions: Coastal Andhra Pradesh; Gujarat; Tamil Nadu; and, Kerala will experience high humidity levels.

Health advisory: Do's and Don'ts

The combination of the urban heat island effect in cities combined with weak pre-monsoon activity has prompted health experts to provide the following recommendations:

Avoid peak hours: Stay indoors between the hours of 12 noon and 4 p.m. during the hottest part of the day.

Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of fluids — both water and natural fluids like coconut water; fruit juices such as lemon juice; or Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) — even when you don’t feel thirsty.

Wear appropriate clothing: Choose clothing made from light-colored, loosely fitting and breathable natural fabric such as cotton.

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