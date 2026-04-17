Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3038259https://zeenews.india.com/india/india-heatwave-alert-imd-akola-temperature-mumbai-yellow-alert-april-2026-3038259.html
NewsIndiaIndia heatwave update: Akola hits 44.2°C; IMD issues yellow alert for Mumbai & coastal districts
HEATWAVE ALERT IN INDIA

India heatwave update: Akola hits 44.2°C; IMD issues yellow alert for Mumbai & coastal districts

India faces an early heatwave as Akola records 44.2°C. The IMD issues a Yellow Alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Konkan due to extreme humidity. Check the 7-day forecast for Odisha and West Bengal.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Apr 17, 2026, 08:23 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India heatwave update: Akola hits 44.2°C; IMD issues yellow alert for Mumbai & coastal districtsNew Delhi: Visitors walk along Kartavya Path on a scorching summer day in New Delhi. (Photo: IANS)

The IMD (Indian Meteorological Department) has issued a series of heatwave and humidity alerts in different areas of the country due to extreme summer weather conditions predicted across large parts of the country. In the latest bulletin issued by the IMD this week, experts have reported that in many districts in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha, the mercury has broken records with temperatures reaching or exceeding 44 degrees Celsius in some regions.

Maharashtra: Record temperatures in Vidarbha; Yellow Alert in effect for Mumbai

Maharashtra is also one of the states most affected by this heat. Akola set the record yesterday with the highest temperature in the country at 44.2 degrees Celsius. Other cities, such as Wardha, Amravati, and Nagpur, reported temperatures significantly above historical norms.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Vidarbha/Marathwada: The heatwave in the Vidarbha and Marathwada regions is expected to peak through April 21, followed by gradual cooling thereafter.

Coastal areas and Mumbai: Lifegiving winds are blowing in off the coast; however, humidity at coastal locations has caused the IMD to issue a Yellow Alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg and advise the public of very uncomfortable conditions this weekend.

Eastern India: Prolonged Heat in Odisha and West Bengal

The IMD has flagged a persistent stretch of hot and humid weather for the eastern coast.

Odisha recorded a maximum temperature of 42°C in the last 24 hours, with IMD Bhubaneswar warning coastal Odisha will have hot and humid weather for next seven days even with isolated thunderstorms and strong winds that will offer localized relief.

West Bengal is forecasted to have a significant heat surge of humidity between April 19-22 which will make being outside difficult.

Central and Southern states are under heat wave warnings. The IMD has listed the following areas to likely see heat wave conditions in isolated areas over the coming few days:

Central India: East and West Madhya Pradesh; Chhattisgarh.

Southern Peninsula: North interior Karnataka; Rayalaseema.

Coastal regions: Coastal Andhra Pradesh; Gujarat; Tamil Nadu; and, Kerala will experience high humidity levels.

Health advisory: Do's and Don'ts

The combination of the urban heat island effect in cities combined with weak pre-monsoon activity has prompted health experts to provide the following recommendations:

Avoid peak hours: Stay indoors between the hours of 12 noon and 4 p.m. during the hottest part of the day.

Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of fluids — both water and natural fluids like coconut water; fruit juices such as lemon juice; or Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) — even when you don’t feel thirsty.

Wear appropriate clothing: Choose clothing made from light-colored, loosely fitting and breathable natural fabric such as cotton.

ALSO READGoa resort fire: Massive blaze destroys luxury cottages near Ashwem’s Ajoba Temple

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Red Fort Blast
Kashmir SIA finds no link of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Delhi Red Fort blast case
MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 result
Blame game erupts in MI camp after loss vs PBKS, Hardik Pandya says this
India-US ties
Amid America's Pakistan pivot, should India recalibrate Russia strategy?
Strait of Malacca Naming History
Did you know an Indian amla tree is linked to Strait of Malacca? Here’s story
Women Reservation Bill
Muslim quota within Women’s Reservation bill: What the Constitution says | DNA
mobility
Indian Railways Turns 173: From record stations to longest route, six facts
israel lebanon
Trump announces 10-day Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, says 'has been my honour...'
Shreyas Iyer Catch vs MI
WATCH: Shreyas Iyer’s ‘Catch of IPL 2026’ stuns Rohit & SKY, goes viral
Quinton de Kock 112 vs PBKS IPL 2026
De Kock’s century in vain as MI struggle continues; PBKS need 196 runs
Jay Shah Young Global Leaders 2026
Jay Shah named WEF Young Leader 2026 for global cricket impact; Know details