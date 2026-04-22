India heatwave alert: IMD issues severe warning for Delhi, UP, and Rajasthan; Panagarh hits record 43.8°C

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an official alert regarding a "severe" heat advisory throughout the north & western half of the country, with temperatures expected to exceed 40° for 4-5 days consecutively after April 20th.

State-by-state severe heat advisory

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IMD continued to monitor those areas of the nation(s), i.e., north-south and east-west (central), where there is going to be an extreme heat advisory until the end of the month of April, 2026:

Delhi/Punjab/Haryana & Chandigarh - April 24-25, 2026

Uttar Pradesh: Western UP reported extreme heat April 23-25; no relief in the east will be reported until at least April 26, 2026.

Rajasthan & Madhya Pradesh - Severe alerts are in place from April 24–26, with exceptionally high daytime temperatures

East India: West Bengal, Bihar & Jharkhand will experience severe heat beginning April 23.

Central & Coastal India: Throughout Vidarbha & Chhattisgarh, May 27, 2026; all areas of the west & east coasts of Gujarat & Kerala will also be experiencing high humidity beside water in large quantities.

South Bengal — Panagarh - 43.8°C

The heat in South Bengal is soaring. On Wednesday in West Bardhaman's Panagarh, the temperature was recorded at 43.8°C. This is seven degrees higher than the average high temperature for this time of year. Other cities that experienced equally high temperatures include:

Bankura - 43.2°C

Asansol - 42.5°C

Purulia - 42.3°C

Although Kolkata had a relatively lower temperature of 35.6°C, the high levels of humidity are causing the "felt" temperature to be several degrees higher than the actual temperature, creating an uncomfortable climate for its residents.

The warm night phenomenon

Adding to the residents' misery, the IMD provides a warning that Delhi, Haryana, Odisha, and Konkan will continue to experience nights that will be unseasonably warm. These extreme nighttime temperatures will prevent the body from being able to recover overnight from the heat of the daytime. This can lead to increased rates of heat-related illnesses.

A tale of two weathers: Rain in the northeast

In direct contrast to the sizzling heat in the plains, much of North and Northeast India is going to receive significant precipitation:

North Bengal - The districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri can expect thunderstorms and rain until April 28.

Northeast - The Northeastern states can anticipate significant to extremely heavy rainfall as well as thunderstorms and gusty winds for the duration of the week.

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