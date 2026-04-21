India heatwave alert: IMD issues 5-day warning as Delhi set to breach 44°C; yellow alert in Punjab & Chandigarh

IMD heatwave alert April 2026: With the month of April almost over, one can expect a serious heatwave over much of India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a four- to five-day extreme heatwave warning, particularly affecting Northwestern, Central, and Eastern regions of India.

People are now apprehensive about an increase in temperature due to hot winds (loo) blowing over many states.

Yellow alerts for Punjab & Chandigarh

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In terms of temperature increases, four districts in Punjab (Ludhiana, Sangrur, Fatehgarh Sahib, and Patiala) received Yellow Alerts, which will remain effective through April 24. Residents of Chandigarh and immediate surrounding areas can expect to experience high temperatures and therefore should take appropriate precautions against heat-related illness.

Delhi is expected to reach greater than 44 degrees celsius (C)

The national capital should be impacted by the heat today. The IMD's forecast is for:

Maximum temperatures in excess of 43 degrees celsius: In fact, the maximum temperature in Delhi is highly likely to exceed 43 degrees Celsius and, on April 22, could exceed 44 degrees Celsius.

Expected temperature outlook for Delhi-NCR: Night and daytime temperatures will remain significantly elevated during this period, meaning that even after the sun sets, temperatures will still be much higher than normal.

Potential for an increase in relative humidity: While humidities will be above average, due to multiple days of high temperature/humidity, humidities will increase.

Heatwave alert for many states

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that heat wave activity will evolve in two stages over the next week.

Stage one (next 4 days): There are high conditions forecast for Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Chhattisgarh.

Stage two (next 5 days): Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, areas of Madhya Pradesh, and also Odisha will have worsening heat-related issues.

The Gangetic Plains are extremely susceptible to increased thermal pressure, which will bring in extensive amounts of very warm and dry winds.

The IMD has provided guidelines on how to stay safe from heat-related injury.

Experts throughout the country, including health experts and IMD officials, are advising the public to take precautions in order to protect themselves, particularly those populations who are most at-risk for heat-related illnesses; these are logically your younger, older, and pre-existing ill communities.

Limit your time outdoors: Avoid being outdoors between 12 PM and 4 PM.

Stay hydrated: Increase your daily intake of water, buttermilk (chaas), coconut water, and lemon water.

Dress for the weather: Wear light-colored, loose-fitting cotton clothing for proper ventilation so your body can cool.

Seek medical attention if experiencing any of the following: dizziness, nausea, and extreme fatigue. If experiencing these symptoms, you should seek immediate medical attention, as they are all early warning symptoms for heat stroke.

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