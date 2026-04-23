India heatwave alert: IMD forecasts 44°C peak across Delhi, UP, and Rajasthan; severe warning for Vidarbha

India heatwave alert: India is about to be gripped by a harsh heatwave as temperatures rise up to 44°C towards the end of the month of April in 2026. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning as per which an intensification of summer-like conditions will make northern and central parts of the country hot and uncomfortable, without any hope of respite.

Heatwave: Areas affected and forecast

According to the IMD, temperatures are projected to be 4 to 5°C above average in multiple states. This rapid rise in temperature will be brought about by dry, clear weather conditions and westerly winds blowing in the country. Nights will not see any drop in temperatures either as they will be warm enough to prevent people from recovering after the day.

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States/regions facing heatwaves will include:

North India – Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Central & East India – Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha.

West India – Maharashtra (particularly Vidarbha).

Heatwave alert in various states (April 23-27)

Delhi will witness a heatwave alert from April 24 till 25 as temperatures reach 42-44°C in the area. In addition, there will be a Severe Heatwave warning in Uttar Pradesh for April 23 till 26, with peak temperatures

However, in the capital city, Delhi is expected to receive a "Heatwave Alert" ranging between 42°C and 44°C between April 24 and 25. At the same time, Uttar Pradesh is set to face a situation of "severe heatwave conditions" till April 26 in both its eastern and western parts due to mercury levels touching 44°C. Rajasthan will also be receiving a "high alert situation" till April 26, especially in its northern and western zones, as the heat levels may reach 43°C to 44°C.

Moving to Madhya Pradesh, the state is going through a situation of a "persistent heatwave" till April 26, ranging between 42°C and 44°C. On the other hand, in Maharashtra, the heat levels are expected to go above 44°C, and hence there is going to be an "Extreme Heat Warning" for the Vidarbha region till April 27. At last, Odisha and Chhattisgarh will continue facing "Severe Heatwave Conditions," and the heat is expected to stay between 42°C and 44°C for them throughout the week.

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