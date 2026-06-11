Climate crisis India: Extreme heatwave days double in 13 years as 2024 records a shattering 554 days of severe thermal stress

Consequences of climate change have shifted from mere speculations to becoming a real and dangerous threat to life on the subcontinent of India. Environmental, ecological, and meteorological patterns in India are rapidly changing, but perhaps one of the most alarming trends is the increased rate and duration of heatwaves.

Recent findings from the Ministry of Earth Sciences indicated a doubling of heatwave days experienced in India in the last 13 years. Where India had around 100 heatwave days in 2013, the rate has shot up beyond the 200 heatwave day mark.

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An exponential surge in extreme heat in recent years

Government figures in a parliament presentation emphasise the exponential increase in localized global warming phenomena.

The surge in 2023-2024 years: 2023 was noted to have witnessed about 230 days of heatwaves. However, the figure more than doubled in the following year, rising up to 554 days in a single year.

What constitutes a heatwave according to the IMD?

Threshold of Heatwave as per the the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a heatwave occurs once the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40°C on the plains and 30°C on hills with a departure from normal temperature exceeding 4.5°C or more for at least two consecutive days.

Historically limited to the summer months of April and May, these deadly heat waves often extend up to March and June, at times even touching July.

Factors causing global warming and recent hot spots in India

The current surge in heat waves results from an increase in India's average surface temperatures of around 0.6°C to 0.7°C, facilitated by a growing number of greenhouse gases (carbon dioxide, methane, etc.). Deforestation, urbanisation, and consumption of fossil fuels continuously trap heat on the subcontinent. Climate projections suggest that if emissions continue unabated, future durations of such spells are expected to intensify by 2050.

Urban areas suffer greatly because of the Urban Heat Island (UHI)

Cities are currently facing a problem called the Urban Heat Island (UHI) effect due to the presence of concrete infrastructure, which absorbs solar radiation. This results in a lack of nocturnal cooling of the environment, which is needed by the human body for recovery periods.

The human cost: Increase in deaths and health problems

Long-term exposure to such extreme heat results in many health problems, which lead to hospitalisations due to heat stroke, dehydration, cardiovascular strain, and kidney failure. The high-risk groups include poor and low-income laborers, outdoor workers, children, and the elderly population.

As documented medically, just one such heat wave can lead to many thousands of extra deaths. Just to give an example, in 2015 alone, there were more than 2,000 deaths in India due to a heat wave. Moreover, according to current trends, such conditions may become increasingly harmful to the human system.

Economic burden and crop disruptions

Apart from the health consequences, a heat wave index doubling event will bring many more consequences for economic sectors including:

Agricultural production: Yields of key crops such as wheat, rice, fruits, and vegetables are decreasing because of thermal stress. Health and yield of livestock are also affected in a similar way.

Water shortages: Water levels in ground sources are falling alarmingly, leading to conflicts over water resources within regions.

Productivity loss: There is a marked reduction in the rate of industrial and construction activities as well as in the rate of labor productivity outside. On top of that, the increase in the need for cooling places tremendous strain on the national electricity grid, causing huge economic losses at a macro level.

Doubling in the number of heatwaves over 13 years is an obvious indicator of this phenomenon. A one-off phenomenon in a particular season, heatwaves have become a permanent feature of the Indian environment.

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