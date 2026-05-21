IMD heatwave alert: 45°C temperature to grip north and east India for next 7 days

There is little immediate relief in sight for millions battling the brutal summer heat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that severe heatwave conditions are likely to persist across parts of Northwest, Central, and East India over the next six to seven days. Speaking to ANI, IMD scientist Naresh Kumar confirmed that temperatures in the NCR-Delhi region are hovering above 45°C and are expected to remain at this blistering level throughout the week.

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Consequently, the weather agency has issued a widespread 'Orange Alert' for the next 6 to 7 days covering:

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Punjab and Haryana

NCR-Delhi region

Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh

Vidarbha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha

Furthermore, a more severe 'Red Alert' has been sounded for the next 3 days in East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, and select pockets of Vidarbha.

Notably, Uttar Pradesh's Banda district continued to face severe heatwave conditions on Thursday, remaining the hottest place in the country for the third straight day after recording a maximum temperature of 48.2 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In Banda, people were seen trying to escape the extreme heat by drinking water and sherbet at roadside stalls. Local resident Puneet Saxena blamed deforestation and illegal mining for the rising temperatures in the district.

Rainfall likely in coming days

IMD scientist Naresh Kumar told ANI that a western disturbance has started affecting northern India and the Himalayan region.

Due to this, rainfall is likely in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and western Uttar Pradesh over the next few days. However, meteorologists told India Today that it is still unclear how strong the system's impact will be.

The highest temperature recorded in Delhi in 14 years

Delhi recorded its warmest May night in nearly 14 years, with the minimum temperature touching 31.9 degrees Celsius on Thursday, according to the weather department.

Essential safety guidelines

In light of these extreme conditions, the IMD has urged residents to take strict precautions:

Avoid Direct Sunlight: Stay indoors during peak heat hours between 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Track Updates: Regularly follow local IMD weather alerts.

Supporting these measures, the Ministry of Ayush has issued a critical reminder on hydration: Drink sufficient water throughout the day, even if you do not feel thirsty. The ministry emphasizes that relying on thirst alone is a poor indicator of true dehydration during a severe heatwave.

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