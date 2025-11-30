Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2990283https://zeenews.india.com/india/india-hits-all-time-high-foodgrain-output-soars-to-357-million-tonnes-2990283.html
NewsIndia
PM MODI

India Hits All Time High: Foodgrain Output Soars To 357 Million Tonnes

In a landmark achievement, India has recorded a historic 357 million tonnes of foodgrain production, a milestone Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed as a major boost for agriculture.

|Last Updated: Nov 30, 2025, 02:29 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India Hits All Time High: Foodgrain Output Soars To 357 Million TonnesImage Credit: ( ANI )

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India has set a historic record by producing 357 million tonnes of foodgrains in 2025, marking a significant milestone in the country's agricultural growth.

Addressing the nation during the 128th episode of his monthly radio show, Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said that India's foodgrain output has increased by 100 million tonnes over the past decade, highlighting the nation's steady strides toward agricultural self-reliance.

"India has achieved major success in the agriculture sector. India has set a historic record by producing 357 million tonnes of foodgrains. Compared to 10 years ago, India's foodgrain production has increased by 100 million tonnes," PM Modi said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Recalling the Natural Farming Exhibition in Coimbatore, the Prime Minister hailed the youth adopting natural farming.

He said, I went to Coimbatore to attend a large conference on natural farming. I was deeply impressed by the efforts being made in South India to promote natural farming. So many young, highly qualified professionals are now embracing the field of natural farming."

Earlier on November 19, PM Modi released the 21st instalment of PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi to beneficiaries and inaugurated the Natural Farming Exhibition in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.

He also attended the South India Natural Farming Summit in Coimbatore.

He met with local farmers, interacted with them, and inspected the exhibition, which showcased various agricultural products, along with a corner showcasing the growth of plants and crops. Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi accompanied the Prime Minister.

South India Natural Farming Summit 2025 was held from November 19-21, organised by the Tamil Nadu Natural Farming Stakeholders Forum.

The Summit aimed to promote sustainable, eco-friendly, and chemical-free agricultural practices, and to accelerate the shift towards natural and regenerative farming as a viable, climate-smart and economically sustainable model for India's agricultural future.

The Summit also focused on creating market linkages for farmer-producer organisations and rural entrepreneurs, while showcasing innovations in organic inputs, agro-processing, eco-friendly packaging, and indigenous technologies. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Technology news
Broadband Subscribers In India Up At 999.81 Million In October: Govt Data
electronics
Effortless Daily Ironing With the Top 4 Best Dry Irons for Smooth Clothes
Air India plane
The Vanishing Jumbo! Air India ‘Forgets’ Boeing 737 For 13 Years
Electric Kettle
4 Stainless-Steel Electric Kettles for Quick, Safe and Everyday Boiling Needs
Kanathil Jameela Death
Kerala MLA Kanathil Jameela Passes Away At 59; CM Vijayan Expresses Grief
kitchen appliances
Top Induction Cooktops for Fast, Safe, and Smart Cooking at Home
Technology news
Govt Orders WhatsApp, Telegram, Other Apps To Block Access Without Active SIM
Home Essentials
Best Artificial Potted Plants for Home and Office Decoration
Bedbugs
Bloodsucking Spy: Bedbugs Become Secret Agents in Science Breakthrough
Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind President Maulana Mahmood Madani
Madani Stokes Row With 'Jihad' Call, Attack Vande Mataram | An Analysis