India Hits Back At US, European Union On Russian Oil Imports, Calls It 'Unreasonable'

Hours after US President Donald Trump threatened to raise tariffs against India for buying Russian oil, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) strongly responded to the US and the European Union, calling such a move "unjustified and unreasonable." The MEA stated that India would take all necessary steps to protect its national interests and economic security.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that India has been targeted by the United States and the European Union (EU) for importing oil from Russia since the onset of the Ukraine conflict.

Highlighting the West’s ongoing trade with Russia, Jaiswal said, “In this background, the targeting of India is unjustified and unreasonable. Like any major economy, India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security.”