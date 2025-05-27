India Hits Back Hard Once Again: BSF Flattens Lashkar Launchpad Just 3 KM From LoC In Precision Strike

Jammu: Reminding Pakistan once again that its mindless and unprovoked shelling against Indian posts will be responded to effectively and loudly, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday destroyed Pakistan’s terror infrastructure – striking a Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) launchpad just 3 kilometers from the Line of Control (LoC). This was not a reaction but a warning shot with precision.

This was a response Pakistan did not seem to be expecting. BSF IG Shashank Anand gave details of the “coordinated and deliberate” assault on terror targets on the intervening night of May 9 and 10. “We were ready. Their posts fired first. We responded with force,” he said.

He said India’s furious response flattened Pakistani posts, adding that the BSF suffered no casualties. He said that the attack that shook the border morale of the enemy’s forces began on May 8. By May 9, he said, Pakistan escalated the offensive by shifting its focus to northern Jammu.

But India was waiting, he said, and it hit back hard and smart. “We launched heavy shelling on Pakistan’s border belt,” the IG said.

He claimed 18 to 20 terrorists were hiding in Looni when India launched the precision.

DIG (Sector Sundarbani) Virender Dutta revealed, “Around 18-20 militants were hiding in Looni and planning to infiltrate under cover of the shelling. Their mission was to strike Indian installations.”

But the BSF did not let it happen, he claimed, adding that they struck and Looni was wiped out. “We executed a two-phase operation. Our goal was to inflict maximum casualties on the other side. We achieved it,” Dutta said.

He said that Lashkar launchpads were obliterated. “BSF’s strike on May 9 and 10 was not accidental. It was a deliberate and planned operation wherein terror was met with tact. Launchpads were flattened and militant plans were buried,” he added.

This was an isolated strike. It was part of ongoing Operation Sindoor – India’s massive counter response to the deadly April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated in Gujarat that the operation is continuing.

Operation Sindoor, launched on the intervening night of May 6-7, has already eliminated more than 100 terrorists belonging to the Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM), the LeT and the Hizbul Mujahideen.

Though Pakistan retaliated, yet India hit harder. Pakistan responded with cross-border shelling, drone attacks and even missile strikes. In response, Indian strikes destroyed Pakistan’s radar systems, dismantled communication centres and damaged 11 airbases.

The strike was so targeted and hard, Pakistan had to approach India with the offer of a ceasefire. On May 10, both sides announced a cessation of hostilities.

But the message was clear – India will strike before terrorists cross and terror launchpads are no safer.