India Hits Hard – Heavy Damage To Pakistan Air Force During Operation Sindoor – New Details Reveal…

Details have emerged for the first time about the extent of damage inflicted by the Indian Air Force during Operation Sindoor, revealing significant losses for Pakistan’s military aviation infrastructure. The operation reportedly forced Pakistan to push for a ceasefire, after suffering unexpected blows.

The Indian Air Force successfully shot down six Pakistani fighter jets during Operation Sindoor. However, there was no official confirmation regarding whether the aircraft were of American or Chinese origin. Additionally, two high-value aircraft—believed to be AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control System) planes equipped with radar systems—were destroyed. A Pakistani combat drone and a C-130 transport aircraft were also neutralised. In today’s DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, analysed the damages that were inflicted on Pakistan’s Air Force during Operation Sindoor:

These fighter jets or drones were neutralised by Indian missile strikes or air defence systems while they were stationed at various Pakistani airbases.

One of the standout moments of Operation Sindoor was India’s S-400 air defence system shooting down an AWACS-type aircraft flying approximately 300 kilometres inside Pakistani airspace—an unprecedented feat. The aircraft could have been used for electronic warfare.

Another AWACS aircraft was destroyed in a separate missile strike on Pakistan’s Bholari Airbase. Rafale and Sukhoi fighter jets from the Indian Air Force also targeted enemy positions, reportedly destroying Chinese-made combat drones.

According to sources, the Indian Air Force is still reviewing battlefield data, and further revelations about the scale of Pakistani losses are expected.

Meanwhile, despite consistent denials and contradictory statements, Pakistan has admitted internally that the damage was far greater than publicly acknowledged. The Pakistani military has reportedly compiled a dossier confirming that the Indian Air Force struck at least eight more targets than initially disclosed.

India had earlier stated it targeted 11 Pakistani airbases, including Nur Khan, Rafiqui, Murid, Sialkot, Pasrur, Sargodha, Sukkur, Chunian, Skardu, Bholari, and Jacobabad, as well as nine terror camps. Strikes were also reported in Lahore and Rawalpindi.

However, Pakistan’s internal assessment lists additional locations—Peshawar, Jhang, Hyderabad, Gujrat, Bahawalnagar, Gujranwala, Attock, and Chhor—as having been hit, none of which were officially acknowledged by Indian sources.