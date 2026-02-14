India honors CRPF martyrs on 7th Pulwama attack anniversary as Kashmir turns peaceful

After seven years of the Pulwama terror attack, the way security forces challenged terrorism inside and outside Jammu and Kashmir has given birth to a new, developing, and peaceful Kashmir.

CRPF said we are committed to eradicating terrorism from Kashmir, and the BJP says terrorism is taking its last breath in Jammu and Kashmir.

On the seventh anniversary of the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, India came together from Delhi to Kashmir to honor the 40 CRPF personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice for the country.

The Pulwama attack was the last big attack on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. After that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, terrorism was dealt with iron hands, be it inside Jammu and Kashmir or the answer to Pakistan.

After the Pulwama attack, India launched Operation Balakot and punished Pakistan, and then, after the Pahalgam attack, in Operation Sindoor Jaish base was destroyed along with Pakistani airbases and terror shelters. Hundreds of terrorists were killed by Indian forces inside Pakistan.

On the other hand, a decisive fight was launched against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. The ecosystem of terrorists was targeted and destroyed from OGWs to terror shelters; hideouts and active terrorists were targeted, and today's result is that in the last year, only one local youth has joined terror ranks, while only 7 local terrorists are active in terror ranks, and the number of terrorists operating in Jammu Kashmir is at an all-time low.

The Kashmir situation has undergone a drastic change from terror and separatism to development and nationalism. The place where 7 years back Jaish terror outfit carried out the biggest attack of JK terror history, today people were seen unfurling the tricolor and chanting “Bharat Mata ki Jai”. Among the hundreds of people gathered at the Pulwama attack spot were local Kashmiris, political party supporters, and tourists.

A major wreath-laying ceremony was also held at the CRPF Lethpora camp, where a permanent memorial featuring the names and photographs of the 40 martyrs stands, and the slogan “Seva and Nishtha” (Service and Loyalty) is raised. The important thing is that there is also a kalash kept, which contains all 40 martyred soldiers' ashes, which were collected after the martyrdom of soldiers from their respective homes.

CRPF, which in these last 7 years had taken all possible steps to help the martyrs' families, at the same time, had pledged to eradicate terrorism from the country.

Director General of the CRPF G. P Singh said, “Today is an extremely emotional moment for the CRPF family, as well as the entire country. On this day in 2019, we lost 40 of our brave soldiers. We have gathered here today to pay tribute to them.

I want to inform everyone that the CRPF family and the CRPF Family Welfare Society are standing with the families of the martyrs. We have provided various types of assistance to the families, including allocating quarters in local centers wherever they have expressed a need. So far, 19 families have been allocated homes, and several families have been allocated land in collaboration with local governments.

An average of 2-3 crores has been given to each family by the government. Last year, in 2025, we lost eight of our colleagues in operations, and we are standing with their families too.” In a strong message, he said, “On behalf of CRPF, I want to assure that CRPF is committed to eradicating all forms of terrorism from the country. Thank you, Jai Hind, Jai CRPF.”

Apart from DG CRPF, IGP JKP, GOC 15 Corps Army, and other ranks of belt forces, intelligence wings, and civil administration visited the memorial in Pulwama to pay a solemn tribute to the 40 brave-hearts who made the supreme sacrifice in 2019. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, in a message, described the martyrs' sacrifice as a source of eternal inspiration for the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first who paid homage to the "brave heroes," stating their devotion and service remain forever etched in the nation's collective consciousness.

Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan and senior leaders across party lines issued messages of gratitude, describing the sacrifice as a symbol of indomitable courage.

Besides, the Alliance of All Ex Para-Military Forces Welfare Association (AAPWA) held a dedicated memorial event at the Constitution Club in New Delhi to pay respects.

Millions of citizens observed the day as “Black Day” using social media to share tributes, images of the martyrs to ensure their legacy remains in the public consciousness.

Meanwhile, in Jammu Kashmir, security forces had sounded a high alert and conducted searches in sensitive areas like Lal Chowk and local hotels to ensure safety during the commemorations.

