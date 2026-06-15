/'India hopes this will help restore peace and stability in the region': PM Modi welcomes US-Iran deal

In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I welcome the understanding reached between the United States and Iran on ending the conflict in West Asia, which has caused serious economic disruption across the world and led to loss of life in many countries."
"India hopes that the implementation of this understanding will help restore peace and stability in the region and ensure the freedom of navigation and commerce," he added.
"We look forward to deliberations on the remaining issues reaching a sustainable final agreement," the PM said.
I welcome the understanding reached between the United States and Iran on ending the conflict in West Asia, which has caused serious economic disruption across the world and led to loss of life in many countries.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 15, 2026
India hopes that the implementation of this understanding will…
(this is a developing story)
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