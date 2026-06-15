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'India hopes this will help restore peace and stability in the region': PM Modi welcomes US-Iran deal

In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I welcome the understanding reached between the United States and Iran on ending the conflict in West Asia, which has caused serious economic disruption across the world and led to loss of life in many countries."

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 01:03 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 01:06 PM IST
'India hopes this will help restore peace and stability in the region': PM Modi welcomes US-Iran deal
Image Credit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Credit: File Photo/IANS)

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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