India in talks with Iran, other nations to ensure safe passage for its stuck ships: MEA

India on Tuesday said that it's in talks with Iran and other countries to ensure safe passage for ships stuck in the Strait of Hormuz. Addressing a press conference, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India is also in talks with Iran for extending humanitarian help.

"We are in talks with Iran and other countries. As our Special Secretary mentioned, many ships are still there in the Strait of Hormuz area. It is our intention to work with Iran and other countries to bring those ships back home safely. This is our objective. Discussions are ongoing on this issue. Regarding humanitarian aid, we are in talks with Iran on a number of issues," said Jaiswal.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also said that India has been in favour of diplomacy to resolve the crisis in West Asia.

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Speaking about the Indian ships in the Gulf region, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary, Shipping Ministry, said that all Indian sailors and ships are safe in the Gulf region. "In the last 24 hours, 161 Indian sailors have been repatriated and brought back to India after signing off in the Gulf region. This work was done in coordination with our embassies and missions," he said.

Talking about the two vessels that arrived in India from the Strait of Hormuz, he said, "The second LPG carrier, Nanda Devi, reached Kandla at around 2:30 am today, and now cargo is being discharged from both the LPG carriers, Shivalik and Nanda Devi. There are multiple discharges. The discharge of Nanda Devi is ship-to-ship, from mother ship to daughter ship. It is currently underway. All efforts have been made to streamline vessel movement and cargo operations at the port."

The government also rubbished the reports that around 450 containers are lying on the road at Jawaharlal Nehru port. It said that the containers are in the CFS, Container Freight Stations, in the warehouse and in the factory premises, which is as per the policy of JNPA.

Jaiswal also informed that External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar recently visited Brussels at the invitation of the EU High Representative and Vice President, Kaja Kallas, to attend the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

"At the meeting, apart from discussing India-EU ties, he and other ministers of the European Union, foreign ministers of the various countries of the EU, discussed global challenges, particularly the situation in West Asia, including its effects on energy security. The ministers also underlined the need for dialogue and diplomacy to be drafted to bring an early end to this particular conflict," said Jaiswal.