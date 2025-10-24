Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday clarified that while India is in talks with the United States, it does not rush into trade deals. He emphasized that India never negotiates under pressure or with a deadline “like a gun on our head.”

Speaking at the Berlin Global Dialogue, Goyal explained that India is actively exploring new markets while also seeking to strengthen domestic demand. He highlighted that trade agreements are not merely about tariffs or access to goods and services but are a way to foster trust, strengthen relationships, and provide businesses with opportunities to grow in a fair and protected environment.

"India never thinks decisions in a rush or on pressure of the moment, and we've accepted that there are tariffs on us, we're looking at how to overcome that. We're looking at newer markets. We are looking at a stronger demand impetus within the Indian economy," Goyal said during a panel discussion, referring to the tariffs imposed by the US.

The remarks come as India and the US hold talks to revive a long-delayed trade agreement aimed at reducing steep American tariffs. Currently, US duties on Indian goods stand at 50%, including an additional 25% linked to India’s continued imports of Russian oil.

To date, five rounds of negotiations have been held between India and the US since March for the first phase of the Bilateral Trade Agreement, which was originally scheduled to be signed by fall 2025.

India is actively negotiating free trade agreements with the EU, New Zealand, and several other countries, while it has already finalized deals with the UAE, Australia, and the UK.

(With ANI Inputs)