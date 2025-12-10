PNB Fraud Case: In a major development, the Supreme Court of Belgium (Court of Cassation) has rejected Mehul Choksi's appeal against the Antwerp Court of Appeal's decision permitting his extradition to India.

Citing Belgian court officials, ANI reported on the Belgian top court's decisive move that marks a significant moment in the long-running case against Mehul Choksi.

Furthermore, with the appeal dismissed, officials confirmed that the extradition order can now be executed, subject to the completion of the necessary formalities.

According to officials who spoke to ANI, Choksi approached the Court of Cassation on October 30 to challenge the appellate court's October 17 ruling.

Since the Court of Cassation examines only legal issues, the appeal was reviewed and rejected, allowing the Antwerp Court of Appeal's decision to stand in full. This also ends the temporary suspension of the extradition order's execution.

Antwerp Court of Appeal In Mehul Choksi Case

The Antwerp Court of Appeal had earlier upheld India's request for Mehul Choksi's extradition in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, concluding that the offences, alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating, embezzlement and forgery, are punishable under Indian law and correspond to comparable offences under Belgian law, thus satisfying the requirement of dual criminality.

One charge, relating to the disappearance of evidence under Section 201 of the IPC, was excluded because there is no equivalent under Belgian law.

The court had also noted that Mehul Choksi's claims of political motivation and allegations of being forcibly taken from Antigua were unsupported by the material on record.

Indian authorities had provided detailed assurances regarding Mehul Choksi's treatment and medical care once extradited.

Notably, the court recorded that he would be lodged in Barrack No. 12 of Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail, a facility with private sanitary amenities, and remain under judicial supervision, with movement permitted only for medical needs or court appearances. No credible indication of mistreatment or unfair legal process was found.

PNB Fraud Case

Mehul Choksi was arrested in Antwerp on April 11, 2025, after India's formal extradition request. He is accused along with his nephew Nirav Modi in the alleged Rs. 13,000-crore PNB fraud.

Can Mehul Choksi's Extradition Process Begin?

Following the court's rejection of his final legal challenge, Belgian officials told ANI that the country is now in a position to execute the extradition order, bringing India significantly closer to securing his return.

(with ANI inputs)