India Independence Day 2025: US Extends Greetings As Marco Rubio Says 'Relationship Between...'

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio extended greetings on India’s Independence Day on Friday, emphasizing that the relationship between the world’s largest democracy and the world’s oldest democracy is both consequential and far-reaching. He added that by working together, India and the United States can rise to meet the challenges of the modern era.

"On behalf of the United States, I extend our congratulations and warm wishes to the people of India as they celebrate their Independence Day on August 15," in a statement US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

"The historic relationship between the world’s largest democracy and the world’s oldest democracy is consequential and far-reaching. Our two countries are united by our shared vision for a more peaceful, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific region. Our partnership spans industries, promotes innovation, pushes the boundaries of critical and emerging technologies, and extends into space," the statement added.

"Working together, the United States and India will rise to the modern challenges of today and ensure a brighter future for both our countries," it added.