India Cuts Aviation Ties With Turkey? Know Why IndiGo Told To End Lease Amid Operation Sindoor Row

In a significant diplomatic move after Turkey's overt support for Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, the Indian government has asked budget airline IndiGo to cancel its aircraft leasing agreement with Turkish Airlines. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has extended a final three-month reprieve to IndiGo, enabling it to keep two leased Boeing 777 planes in operation till August 31, 2025.

The action comes at the heels of the Centre's decision to withdraw the security clearance of Turkey-associated ground handling firm Celebi Aviation that held presence at nine international airports across India, including Delhi. Citing national security, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said, "Turkey had openly supported Pakistan. In view of the current situation, this has become an issue of national security."

DGCA says, "IndiGo is currently operating two B777-300ER aircraft under damp lease from Turkish Airline, which was permitted upto 31.05.2025. IndiGo requested for a further extension"

Final Extension For IndiGo-Turkish Pact

IndiGo's initial lease authorisation was effective until May 31. The carrier had requested a six-month extension to keep the wide-body planes flying on international long-haul routes. The ministry, however, turned it down and gave a one-time final extension.

"IndiGo has been granted a one-time last and final extension of three months up to 31.08.2025 for these damp-leased aircraft, based on the undertaking from the airline that they will terminate the lease with Turkish Airlines within this extension period, and shall not seek any further extension," stated the ministry in a release.

IndiGo also has a codeshare agreement with Turkish Airlines. In an interview with NDTV earlier, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers confirmed that the airline is in line with Indian regulations but is ready to adjust if policies change.

"If the government were to change its set of rules, of course we will comply,” Elbers said. “Our only pressure is ensuring service continuity for customers who have placed their trust in us."

Turkey's Role During Operation Sindoor

Turkey had infuriated India after giving firm diplomatic backing to Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack that resulted in the deaths of 26 individuals. While India carried out cross-border retaliation — codenamed Operation Sindoor — Turkish-made drones were said to have been used by Pakistan to launch a counterattack.

The missiles and drones fired from across the border were largely countered by India's state-of-the-art air defense systems, including the S-400 and local missile systems, during three days of conflict.

Legal Hurdles For Celebi Aviation

After the ban on Celebi Aviation, the Turkish company approached several high courts questioning the decision of the government. While hearing one such petition, the Delhi High Court observed, "The rule is better safe than sorry," in effect supporting the government's cautious approach.

Since diplomatic pressure continues, Centre's instruction to cut aviation relations with Turkish players is being viewed as part of a wider gamut to combat states openly supporting hostile activity against India.