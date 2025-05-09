India and Iran held the 20th meeting of the Joint Commission Meeting (JCM), where New Delhi apprised Tehran of Pakistan's link to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians were killed. Iranian foreign minister Dr. Abbas Araghchi came to India after visiting Pakistan and held meetings with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, President Droupadi Murmu and NSA Ajit Doval. This is Dr. Araghchi’s first visit to India since assuming office as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran in August 2024.

The Joint Commission Meeting, was held on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the signing of the India-Iran Friendship Treaty, reviewed issues of mutual interest between the two countries and the way forward in strengthening bilateral relations. "During the JCM, the two sides reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, including cooperation on trade and economic issues, agriculture, healthcare, cultural exchanges, connectivity and people-to-people ties," said the Ministry of External Affairs of India.

The MEA said that regional and global developments of mutual interest were also discussed. "The Indian side briefed the Iranian delegation on the cross-border linkages of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Both sides strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and called for enhanced regional cooperation to combat the threat," it said.

The ministry further said both sides welcomed the signing of MoUs on Medical Products Regulation and Implementation of the Bilateral Agreement on Customs Cooperation. "Both sides agreed to adopt a humanitarian approach to issues concerning prisoners, fishermen, seafarers and students, and reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation in multilateral fora.