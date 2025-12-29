India Initiates Extraditing Process Of Fugitive Hussain Shattaf wanted in Captain Manmohan Singh Virdi Murder Case From UAE

The Government of India has initated the process for extradition of fugitive Hussain Mohammed Shattaf alias Hussain Mehboob Khokhawala, wanted in Manmohan Singh Virdi muder case 2006, from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday, stated News agency ANI.

In a Social meida post in their official X handle ANI quoted, “The Government of India has initiated the process for extraditing fugitive Hussain Shattaf from the UAE.”

The Government of India has initiated the process for extraditing fugitive Hussain Shattaf from the UAE. ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2025

Hussain Shattaf is wanted in the murder of retired Merchant Navy Captain Manmohan Singh Virdi at Maharashtra's Lonavala in 2006. He has been illegaly staying in UAE since 2021 using forged documents.

Shattaf faces murder charges along with separate cases of forgery, criminal breach of trust, and obtaining a passport under false details. He allegedly fled India after the crime and forged a marriage certificate to secure residency in the UAE. He has been residing illegaly in UAE after his Indian passport, issued in 2019, expired in 2021.

According to Minsitry of External Affiars, The Government of India has initiated formalities for extraditing the fugitive from the UAE," pressing on India’s commitment to bring back fugitives from abroad.

The information comes after the Friday, December 26th Minsitry of External Affiars press brifing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, said the ‘government is fully committed to bring back the people wanted by law in India.’

