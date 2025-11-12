India International Trade Fair 2025: Check Dates, Timings, Entry Gates, And Other Details Here

India International Trade Fair 2025: The India International Trade Fair (IITF), also known as the Trade Fair, is set to make a grand return to Delhi for its 44th edition. Known for showcasing a diverse range of arts, crafts, and products from India and around the world, the event will be held from November 14 to 27. This year’s theme is “Ek Bharat: Shreshtha Bharat,” to celebrate the spirit of unity and cultural diversity across the nation.

The trade fair is organised by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), this year’s Trade Fair will feature Bihar, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh as Partner States, with Jharkhand as the Focus State. The event will also host State Day celebrations, seminars, workshops, conferences, and cultural programmes throughout the fair, adding to its vibrant and festive atmosphere.

The 2025 edition of the India International Trade Fair (IITF) will showcase India’s journey toward the Viksit Bharat @2047 vision and its goal of becoming a $5 trillion economy through innovation and technology. Highlighting advancements in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, deep tech, and operating systems, the fair will also provide insights into the latest developments in the agriculture sector. Alongside these innovations, IITF 2025 will continue to draw visitors with its vibrant display of handicrafts and handlooms, featuring a wide range of designs, patterns, and traditional art forms that celebrate India’s rich cultural heritage. Exhibitors from various states, Union Territories, and international participants will add to the fair’s global appeal.

Trade Fair 2025: Details Of the Event