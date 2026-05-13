India is building a stealth combat drone as heavy as a fighter jet – Here’s how it may change air warfare in South Asia

New Delhi: Most drones are built for surveillance or limited strike missions, but India’s upcoming Ghatak stealth Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) is being developed on an entirely different scale. The 13-tonne combat aircraft could operate more like a fighter jet than a conventional drone.

While much of the international attention has been on smaller tactical drones and surveillance systems, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is building something much heavier and more complex. The Ghatak is being built as a large autonomous strike aircraft capable of carrying out deep penetration missions in heavily defended airspace without putting a pilot at risk.

What makes the programme stand out is the aircraft’s scale. The Ghatak is expected to have a Maximum Take-Off Weight (MTOW) of 13 tonnes. This places it in the same category as some manned fighter aircraft.

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By comparison, Turkey’s much-talked-about Anka-3 stealth UCAV has an MTOW of around 6.5 tonnes. That means the Indian platform is expected to be nearly twice as heavy.

The size difference is not only about appearance. A larger airframe allows the Ghatak to carry more fuel, stay airborne for longer durations and transport a heavier internal weapons payload. Reports suggest the platform could carry nearly 1.5 tonnes of weapons internally. Its overall combat mass is also close to that of the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)’s Tejas Mk1A light combat aircraft, which has an MTOW of 13.5 tonnes.

In practical terms, India is developing an unmanned aircraft with the physical footprint and strike potential of a fighter jet, while removing the operational limitations that come with having a pilot onboard.

Flying-wing stealth design

The Ghatak uses a tailless flying-wing design, a configuration usually chosen for stealth-focussed aircraft because it helps reduce radar visibility. The platform is expected to use carbon-composite materials, serpentine air intakes and internal weapons bays to lower its radar cross-section and improve survivability inside hostile airspace.

The aircraft is being developed for missions such as suppression of enemy air defences (SEAD), precision strikes and intelligence gathering.

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The aircraft will use the indigenous Dry Kaveri turbofan engine, developed by the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE). Unlike afterburning engines that prioritise speed, the Dry Kaveri has been built with fuel efficiency, lower infrared signature and endurance in mind. The aircraft is expected to operate at high-subsonic speeds suited for long-range autonomous missions.

Recent high-altitude trials of the Kaveri derivative engine have crossed important milestones, clearing the path for full-scale prototype development.

Compared to the Anka-3, the Ghatak is expected to offer greater range, better loiter time and improved survivability in contested environments. The Turkish platform carries around 1.2 tonnes of payload and uses a smaller turbofan engine.

AI-driven combat role

Another major part of the programme is autonomy. The Ghatak is expected to include AI-assisted decision-making systems and compatibility with Indian-made weapons such as the Astra air-to-air missile.

Defence analysts see the aircraft operating along with platforms such as the Dassault Rafale, Tejas and India’s future Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme in coordinated networked operations and swarm-style missions.

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The programme has also picked up pace at the policy level. In March 2026, the Defence Acquisition Council granted Acceptance of Necessity for around 60 Ghatak UCAVs, equivalent to four squadrons. The estimated value of the programme is reported to be more than Rs 39,000 crore.

Full-scale prototypes are expected to appear over the next few years, while operational induction is targeted for the early 2030s.

The Ghatak is not being seen as another drone project. It represents an attempt to build advanced air combat systems domestically and reduce long-term dependence on foreign military technology.

At a time when unmanned systems are becoming a major part of modern warfare, the Ghatak could give India a stealth strike capability built specifically for high-risk missions across contested borders. Its combination of size, stealth and indigenous technology is putting it among the most ambitious UCAV programmes presently under development anywhere in the world.