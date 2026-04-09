India is building 'South Asia's Hormuz'; from here China’s lifeline will be controlled – What is happening in Indian Ocean?

New Delhi: India is advancing a major infrastructure and defense project on Great Nicobar Island. The island is strategically located near the crucial Strait of Malacca, a sea route through which much of China’s oil and trade passes.

With Beijing increasing its presence in the Indian Ocean through port projects, research vessels and closer ties with neighbouring countries, India is expanding its own capabilities in the region. The Great Nicobar project is expected to improve surveillance, logistics and air operations, giving India a stronger position in the eastern Indian Ocean.

Why the Strait of Malacca matters

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The Strait of Malacca is one of the most important sea routes in the world. A large share of China’s oil imports and trade shipments pass through this narrow corridor. Because of this, the route is often described as a strategic vulnerability for Beijing, sometimes referred to as the “Malacca Dilemma”.

Great Nicobar Island lies close to the western entrance of this sea lane. This location allows India to monitor ship movement and strengthen maritime awareness across the region. In a crisis, control over nearby waters could influence shipping routes and supply chains.

The island’s position therefore gives India an advantage in tracking activity and improving its response capabilities in the Indian Ocean.

Expanding surveillance and monitoring

A major part of the Great Nicobar project is setting up modern radar and surveillance systems. These will help monitor ships and activities in the eastern Indian Ocean more effectively.

Submarine movement in the region could be tracked more closely. Naval vessels passing through nearby routes can also be monitored. This information will support naval operations and help India maintain awareness of maritime developments.

With improved sensors and radar coverage, India aims to expand its ability to observe activity across a wide stretch of the Indian Ocean.

Dual use airbase and extended reach

The proposed international airport at Great Nicobar is expected to serve both civilian and military purposes. Along with commercial flights, the facility could support Indian Air Force aircraft and naval surveillance planes such as the P-8I.

Aircraft operating from Great Nicobar could cover large parts of the eastern Indian Ocean and reach areas closer to Southeast Asia. This would improve India’s ability to conduct reconnaissance missions and respond to developments in the region.

The dual-use nature of the airbase also adds flexibility and allows both civilian and defence operations from the same infrastructure.

Strengthening Andaman and Nicobar command

India’s only tri-service command, which brings together the Army, the Navy and the Air Force, is located in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The Great Nicobar project is expected to further strengthen this command.

Plans include developing deeper ports capable of handling large naval ships and aircraft carriers. The island is also being prepared as a logistics hub where fuel, supplies and equipment can be stored for extended operations.

This infrastructure would help Indian forces operate more effectively in the eastern Indian Ocean.

Responding to China’s expanding presence

China has developed port infrastructure and partnerships in several countries around the Indian Ocean under what is often described as the “String of Pearls” strategy. These developments include facilities in countries such as Myanmar and Sri Lanka.

India’s Great Nicobar project is seen as part of New Delhi’s effort to strengthen its own presence and maintain balance in the region. With improved surveillance, air operations and logistics support, the island could play a larger role in India’s maritime planning.

As development moves forward, Great Nicobar is expected to become an important hub for monitoring shipping routes, supporting naval operations and strengthening India’s position in the Indian Ocean.