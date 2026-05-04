India is building world’s highest tunnel on China border at Rs 1,681 crore – Here’s why it’s certainly a bad news for Beijing

New Delhi: India is working on one of its most ambitious mountain infrastructure projects with the construction of the Shinkun La Tunnel, which is set to become the highest motorable tunnel in the world. Built at an altitude of 15,800 feet, the project is aimed at improving all-weather connectivity between Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh. The region that is cut off during harsh winters.

The tunnel is being developed under ‘Project Yojak’ by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). The construction work began on July 26, 2024, and the target is to complete it by August 2028. Once finished, it will run beneath the Shinkun La Pass and connect the Lahaul Valley in Himachal Pradesh with the Zanskar Valley in Ladakh through the Nimu-Padam-Darcha road route.

Built at extreme altitude

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What sets this project apart is its location. At 15,800 feet, the tunnel will be higher than any existing motorable tunnel in the world. The 4.1-km long twin-tube structure is designed to handle tough terrain conditions, where snowfall and landslides block surface routes for months.

The project has been cleared at a cost of Rs 1,681 crore. Officials involved in the project say the aim is not only to improve civilian movement but also to ensure faster access for defence forces and equipment in the border region near China.

Safety and design features

The tunnel will include cross passages at every 500 metres. These passages are smaller connecting routes between the two main tunnels. They are built mainly for safety and maintenance purposes, allowing movement between tubes in case of emergencies. In situations where one tunnel becomes unsafe, travellers can shift to the other through these passages.

Such design features are standard in modern twin-tube tunnel systems, especially in high-risk terrain. In this case, the structure is being adapted for extreme altitude conditions, where oxygen levels are low and weather changes are sudden.

Strategic and regional importance

The Shinkun La Tunnel is expected to improve year-round connectivity between Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh. At present, the region depends on seasonal roads that close due to heavy snowfall. Once operational, the tunnel is expected to reduce travel disruption and improve access for both civilian and military movement.

The project is also associated to broader development plans in Ladakh, where connectivity has long been a challenge. Better road access is expected to support trade, local movement and basic services in remote areas.

Part of a larger infrastructure push

The BRO has been working on several strategic road and tunnel projects in high-altitude regions over the past few years. The Shinkun La Tunnel is one of the most challenging among them due to its height and terrain conditions.

The project adds to India’s increasing network of mountain tunnels, including the Atal Tunnel, which has improved connectivity in Himachal Pradesh. However, the Shinkun La Tunnel goes a step further in terms of altitude and engineering difficulty.

Once completed, it will stand as the highest motorable tunnel in the world, becoming a major milestone in India’s high-altitude infrastructure development and strengthening connectivity in a sensitive border region.