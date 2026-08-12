/India is getting richer, but is its soft power keeping pace?

New Delhi: As India’s economy strengthens and gains weight among the world’s major economies, the country’s international influence will depend not only on its economic and military capabilities but also on its ability to build trust, partnerships and goodwill across the world.
It is giving the country a voice on issues such as trade, technology, climate, digital governance and international security. However, experts say, only economics growth of a nation does not determine its standing on the world stage.
“A nation's soft power is as important as its hard power in its capacity to inspire trust, cultivate partnerships and influence international opinion in today's globalised world,” said Ashok Thombre, an economist and business advisor.
Political scientist Joseph Nye has defined soft power as “the capacity of a country to attract rather than coerce others”. Thombre said culture, education, democratic values, innovation, diplomacy, humanitarian assistance and people-to-people connections have become important tools of international engagement.
“The image of a country among the world's people is sometimes as important to their success as its exports or military might,” he said.
According to him, India has several advantages that can strengthen its soft power. The country is home to one of the world’s oldest civilisations, is the largest democracy, has a fast-developing digital economy and one of the youngest populations in the world.
“These assets generate opportunities much larger than economics,” he said, adding that India’s diversity, cultural heritage, educational institutions, entrepreneurship ecosystem and international diaspora as assets whose impact extends beyond monetary value.
He said his experience of working on sustainable international partnerships showed that long-term relationships are not built solely around commercial interests. While economic objectives drive business relationships, he said such partnerships continue because of trust, cultural awareness, institutional engagement and strong people-to-people connections.
“Social credibility is the best ally in economic diplomacy,” he said.
Thombre considers the Indian diaspora as a instrument of India’s foreign policy. International migration estimates put the number of people of Indian origin living in different parts of the world at more than 35 million, making the Indian diaspora one of the largest across the globe.
Indian professionals, he said, hold important positions in multinational companies, technology firms, health institutes, universities, financial institutions and research organisations.
“They make a positive impact on the image of India in the international community and establish lasting ties between India and their host countries,” he said.
He also pointed to education as an important component of India’s international influence. Thousands of Indians study at universities abroad, while international universities are strengthening their relationships with Indian institutions.
Research cooperation, academic exchanges, innovation initiatives and knowledge-sharing, he said, have become important elements of modern diplomacy.
“Education is not only a way to make skilled professionals but also a way to create goodwill between two societies in the long run,” Thombre said.
India’s cultural influence is also increasing internationally through yoga, Ayurveda, Indian cinema, literature, food, classical arts, music and festivals, according to Thombre.
He said that the International Day of Yoga is celebrated every year in more than 190 countries, showcasing Indian cultural traditions as tools of diplomacy.
“These programmes promote India becoming a country that helps the world in each and every way and instills values of inclusiveness and harmony,” he said.
He said India’s growing technological capabilities have added another dimension to its soft power. The country has attracted global attention for its digital public infrastructure, fintech innovation, digital identity systems and startup ecosystem.
India’s experience with digital governance and financial inclusion, he said, has generated interest among developing countries looking at possible models for their own development.
“Innovation, thus, has emerged as another factor of India's impact globally,” he said.
At the same time, Thombre cautioned that India’s international soft power cannot be separated from its domestic performance. A country’s position on the global stage, he said, is closely connected to its performance in areas such as education, social inclusion, gender equality, environmental sustainability and democratic governance.
“A country that does well in its own problems will be respected more internationally,” he said.
He argued that investments in education, skill development, digital literacy, women’s empowerment and inclusive growth should therefore be viewed not only as measures of national development but also as investments in India’s image abroad.
India’s large youth population will have a particularly important role in shaping the country’s soft power in the coming decades, Thombre said.
He said India is “blessed with abundant human capital” and that providing young citizens with quality education, global awareness, communication skills and platforms for international cooperation could significantly expand the country’s influence.
“This generation will increasingly be the one leading in the fields of diplomacy, innovation, academia and entrepreneurship in the future,” he said.
Drawing on his experience across the education and policy sectors and in international development, Thombre said lasting international relationships cannot be created through transactions alone.
“You won't establish a lasting relationship through a transaction, but by means of understanding,” he said.
Countries that prioritise human relationships, he added, are better placed to maintain strong partnerships even when economic conditions and political circumstances become uncertain.
“While economic power can create opportunities, it is generally now understood that soft power creates trust and is the foundation for international cooperation,” Thombre said.
Thombre concluded that India’s ambition to play a major role in the global economy requires a balance between economic strength and human connections.
GDP growth, increased trade and technological advancement remain vital, he said, but these need to be supported by investments in education, culture, diplomacy, research and people-to-people engagement.
“The future of global leadership is with a nation that has the power, credibility, compassion and collaboration,” Thombre said.
According to him, the values, knowledge and human relationships India shares with the world are among its greatest strengths, alongside the products and services it produces.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.