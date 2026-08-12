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India is getting richer, but is its soft power keeping pace?

India’s diaspora, yoga, education, technology and digital innovation are increasing its influence abroad. Experts say India’s young population and domestic progress could determine how its influence grows in the coming years.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 04:41 AM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 04:41 AM IST
India is getting richer, but is its soft power keeping pace?
Image Credit: Representative image (ANI)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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