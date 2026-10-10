/'India is not banana republic': Ravi Shankar Prasad says country will be run from Parliament, not streets

He then described how the protests had unfolded. “Rahul (Gandhi) ji held on for three days before leaving. Then came CJP, doing ‘shadow boxing’ for the Aam Aadmi Party. The drama began in the morning, followed by the arrival of Arvind Kejriwal and others. Then Mamata (Banerjee) ji wondered why she should be left behind, so she showed up too, and the CPI/CPI-M also joined the fray. These defeated, desperate individuals have been harassing the people of Delhi for the past three or four days and weaponising street protests,” he said.