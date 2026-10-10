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'India is not banana republic': Ravi Shankar Prasad says country will be run from Parliament, not streets

Those held included former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Aam Aadmi Party convener and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, and former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 05:37 PM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 05:37 PM IST
'India is not banana republic': Ravi Shankar Prasad says country will be run from Parliament, not streets
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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