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‘India is not Bangladesh or France’: Congress rejects regime change allegations, seeks free and fair elections

The Congress’s response came after Union Minister Kiren Rijiju alleged that a conspiracy similar to the violence in Bangladesh and the riots in France had been planned in India.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 04:03 PM IST|Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 04:03 PM IST
‘India is not Bangladesh or France’: Congress rejects regime change allegations, seeks free and fair elections
Image Credit: IANS

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‘India is not Bangladesh or France’: Congress rejects regime change allegations, seeks free and fair elections
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