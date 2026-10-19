/‘India is not Bangladesh or France’: Congress rejects regime change allegations, seeks free and fair elections

“As far as the larger issues are concerned, there’s no point distorting a phrase like ‘regime change’ and so on… What we are calling for is free and fair elections… What is troubling today is that large numbers of people have been cut from the electoral rolls as the result of a completely troublesome, irregular, and partially illegal process. This is why we are calling for all this to be undone… It’s a constitutional issue. It’s not an issue of trying to topple a regime or anything like that,” the Congress MP said.