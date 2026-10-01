/‘India is proud of you’: PM Modi hails Captain Smit Machchhar’s bravery, calls him ‘HERO’ for saving 174 lives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails Captain Smit Machchhar as a "HERO", praises his immense courage and resolve in saving 174 lives despite being seriously injured, and his timely actions aboard the flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv.
“Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO. In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others. His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy,” said Prime Minister Modi in an X post.
Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 1, 2026
In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others.
His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy.
India is proud of…
Wishing Captain Smit a speedy recovery, PM added, “India is proud of Captain Machchhar. Praying for his speedy recovery, renewed strength and good health.”
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