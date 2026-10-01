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  • /‘India is proud of you’: PM Modi hails Captain Smit Machchhar’s bravery, calls him ‘HERO’ for saving 174 lives

‘India is proud of you’: PM Modi hails Captain Smit Machchhar’s bravery, calls him ‘HERO’ for saving 174 lives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails Captain Smit Machchhar as a "HERO", praises his immense courage and resolve in saving 174 lives despite being seriously injured, and his timely actions aboard the flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 01, 2026, 07:32 AM IST|Updated: Oct 01, 2026, 07:32 AM IST
‘India is proud of you’: PM Modi hails Captain Smit Machchhar’s bravery, calls him ‘HERO’ for saving 174 lives
Image Credit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Captain Smit for displaying immense courage in the face of gravest danger. (Image: IANS/ @IsraelMFA/X)

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‘India is proud of you’: PM Modi hails Captain Smit Machchhar’s bravery, calls him ‘HERO’ for saving 174 lives
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